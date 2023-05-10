Redbank Invitational
NEW BETHLEHEM — Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Punxsutawney and Redbank Valley boys and girls track and field teams took part in Thursday’s Redbank Invitational as a total of 17 schools took part.
Due to the event running late, full results will be available in Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend.
Keller gets hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Steve Keller Sr. notched a hole-in-one at the Beechwoods Golf Courts on Saturday, May 6.
Keller accomplished the feat with an 8-iron on the 132-yard hole No. 3.
Witnesses were Steve Keller Jr., Shawn Weber, Ryan Shaffer and Bill Murray.
Area golf results
CLARION — The “Golf Nuts” played at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday with the threesome of Bob Radaker, Cluey Sandy and Gary Bisson taking top honors with a score of 283.
Runner-up went to the team of Emory Keith, Art Faccone and Tom Maloney with a 294. One stroke behind in third was the trio of Don Woods, Charlie Muth and Dave Beane.
Les Schlosser had low gross of the day with a 91. Quota points went to Faccone 37, Bisson 37 and Sandy 36 while the odd men out were Tom Haag and Dave Shobert.