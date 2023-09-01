DuBois sweeps Brockway
BROCKWAY — The DuBois soccer teams made the short trip to Brockway Thursday night and came home with a pair of victories, as both the Beavers and Lady Beavers captured identical 4-0 wins.
The boys game opened the doubleheader, and Landon Akers scored a pair of goals in the Beavers’ win. Eddie Burkett and Isaac Brigger also found the back of the net. Kyan Peck recorded a pair of assists, with Akers and Thai Tran also setting up goals.
The Lady Beavers then completed the sweep with their 4-0 win in the nightcap.
DuBois got goals from Emily Graeca, Maddie Sawtelle, Katie McGahey and Sydney Peace. Graeca added three assists, while Jasmine Carney got the shutout in net.
The Lady Beavers are now 5-0.
Both DuBois teams are back in action Wednesday at St. Marys, while Brockway also plays Tuesday. The Lady Rovers are at Clarion and the boys at Clarion-Limestone.
Punxsy golfers top Tide
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys golf team carded four scores of 46 or better Thursday to knock off Curwensville, 177-197, at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
Punxsy’s Gavin Wilson collected medalist honors with a 43, while teammates Sawyer Hall and Jimmie Neese were right behind him with 44s. Evan Presloid rounded out the Chucks’ scoring with a 46.
Connor Howell led the Golden Tide with a 45, while Trenton Best and Davis Fleming shot 48 and 49, respectively. Grant Swanson finished off the Curwensville scoring with a 55.
Punxsy is back in action Tuesday at home against Brockway.
PUNXSY—177
Sawyer Hall 44, Jimmie Neese 44, Evan Presloid 46, Gavin Wilson 43. Others: Noah Kengersky 49, Nate Kendrick 47.
CURWENSVILLE—197
Connor Howell 45, Trenton Best 48, Davis Fleming 49, Grant Swanson 55. Others: Austin Gilliland 55, Connor Smay 56.