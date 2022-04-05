DCC tennis beats Rovers
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team beat the Brockway Rovers, 6-1, on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m so happy for this team,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “This game takes time and effort and these kids have come so far. They earned this win.”
The Cardinals swept the singles matchups with Neel Gupta, Colin Micknis, Walter van Voorst tot Voorst and Alec Srock picking up victories.
“Sweeping singles and sealing the win right away was great,” Rice said. “I talked to them about starting fast and taking an early lead and the singles players did just that. Colin and Aaron have improved so much. I’m really happy for them to come out on top, and I’m proud of the determination they’ve shown to improve their game.”
Micknis, van Voorst tot Voorst, Luke Fragle and Aaron Bohley each earned their first career victories, with Fragle and Bohley teaming up for the No. 2 doubles matchup to do so.
Brockway’s lone victory came in doubles action with Jared Marchiori and Johnathan Knox defeating Gupta and Srock, 9-8 (7-5).
Both teams are back in action and on the road Thursday as DCC travels to St. Marys while Brockway heads to Bradford.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (D) def. Jared Marchori, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).
2. Colin Micknis (D) def. Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst (D) def. Damon Tucker 6-1, 6-1.
4. Alec Srock (D) def. Adam Lin, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Marchori/Knox (B) def. Gupta/Srock, 9-8 (7-5).
2. Luke Fragle/Aaron Bohley (D) def. Tucker/Lin, 8-2.
3. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe (D) def. Timothy Hamilton/Ethan McKiern, 8-1.
ECC netters drop St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys tennis team notched a 5-2 victory over St. Marys on Tuesday afternoon.
“Another more experienced opponent tonight that made us better,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said. “All the close matches that we dropped were decided by unforced errors and ECC made fewer.”
The Crusaders took three of the four singles matchups with Cameron Kelbaucha, Cole Piccirillo and Owen Daghir picking up wins. St. Marys’ lone singles win came from the No. 1 matchup as Ryan Holjencin beat Anthony Messineo, 5-7, 6-4 (10-5).
“The effort and intensity was great throughout the night,” Henry said. “Ryan’s match alone almost lasted two hours. Matches like these show the character of both teams.”
Messineo/Klebaucha and Piccirillo/Daghir got wins in doubles while Blake Hoffman and Colten Vollmer got the Dutchmen another point in a No. 3 doubles win.
Both teams host matches on Thursday as Elk County Catholic hosts Clearfield and St. Marys hosts DuBois Central Catholic.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5,
ST. MARYS 2
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Anthony Messineo, 5-7, 6-4 (10-5).
2. Cameron Kelbaucha (ECC) def. Dawson Krug, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Liam Brem, 6-4, 4-6 (10-2).
4. Owen Daghir (ECC) def. Luke Anderson, 6-3, 2-6 (10-7).
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebaucha (ECC) def. Krug/Holjencin, 8-4.
2. Piccirillo/Daghir (ECC) def. Brem/Anderson, 8-5.
3. Blake Hoffman/Colten Vollmer (SM) def. Julian Funachi/Elliott Rupprecht, 8-2.