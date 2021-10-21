Punxsy falls to Marion Center
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team fell to Marion Center in four sets on Thursday night, 25-7, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15.
Ciara Toven led Punxsy with eight kills, while Danielle Griebel had 14 set assists and Emma Galando had 36 digs.
“This was our senior night,” Punxsy head coach Glenn Good said. “We paid tribute to Alyssa Campbell, Rachael Edney and Emma Galando. All three have played since seven grade. They have been an awesome part of the Punxsutawney volleyball family.”
DAMS girls soccer wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School girls soccer team beat Moshannon Valley, 3-0, on Wednesday.
Sonia Parekh, Katelyn Rhodes, and Nora Hanely each scored in the win for the Lady Beavers.
Bowling Honor Roll
There was only one bowler that was able to make this week’s honor roll. That honor went to Alyssa Carney — as she rolled a 239 during the Cloverleaf league.
Mayfield has broken bone
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is dealing with a broken bone in his injured left shoulder but believes he can play with it, a person familiar with his health told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough over the next few days that he can face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Mayfield didn’t play Thursday night against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts for the banged-up Browns (3-3), who were also missing running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with calf injuries.
Fox was first to report the extent of Mayfield’s injury during its pregame show.
Mayfield told the network he broke the top of his humerus bone, which extends from the shoulder to the elbow. He said the fracture prevents the rotator cuff from firing.
“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there,” Mayfield told Fox.
Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder since hurting it while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19. He’s been an inconsistent pass over the past few weeks while wearing a harness to stabilize his non-throwing shoulder.