Rovers blank Keystone
KNOX — The Brockway boys soccer team blanked host Keystone, 10-0, Wednesday.
Johnny Knox, Dylan Bash and Bradey Hughes all scored two goals, with Bash adding a pair of assists. Evan Botwright added a goal and three assists, while Alex Carlson notched a goal and two assists.
Vinny Cavalline and Nathan May also scored goals, while Adam Lin and Jimmy Fremer each had an assist.
Jacob Maze and Aiden Wilcox combined on the shutout in net.
The Rovers hosts Brockway today.
DuBois downs Brookville
BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team took down the Brookville Lady Raiders, 12-0, on Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Graeca and Rachel Sickeri had five goals each with Austyn Burkett and Shelly Anderson adding one each.
Graeca had four assists while Sickeri, Kamryn Fontaine and Madison Sedor had two and Leah McFadden had one.
DuBois is back in action on Saturday at Punxsutawney at 9 a.m. while Brookville travels to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
DuBois golfers best Rovers
BROCKPORT — The DuBois boys golf team upended host Brockway, 178-203, Wednesday at the Brockway Golf Course.
Brock Smith fired a 41 to earn medalist honors on the day. Tyson Kennis carded a 44, while Gavin Kaschalk and Hunter Allman posted rounds of 45 and 48, respectively, to round out the Beavers.
Brockway was led by Troy Johnson, who was the lone Rover to break 50 with a 48. Weston Pisarchick and Jacob Newcamp each shot 51s, while Ryan Crawford had a 53. Parker Pisarchick also shot a 53.
Both teams are back in action Monday.
DuBois (4-0) hosts Brookville, while Brockway plays at DuBois Central Catholic.
DUBOIS—178
Tyson Kennis 44, Brock Smith 41, Gavin Kaschalk 45, Hunter Allman 48. Others: Maddox Bennett 56, Andrew McIntosh 67.
BROCKWAY—203
Weston Pisarchick 51, Jacob Newcamp 51, Troy Johnson 48, Ryan Crawford 53. Others: Parker Pisarchick 53, Chad Young 53.
Chucks top Raiders
BROOKVILLE — Jim Neese shared medalist honors with Brookville’s Killian Radel with a 45 and led the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks golfers to a 199-209 four-man score win over the host Raiders at Pinecrest Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
Jake Sikora and Sawyer Hall both shot 48s while Josh Tyger carded a 58 to complete the Chucks’ scoring. Dyson Gould and Noah Kengersky also played, both scoring 59s.
For the Raiders, Burke Fleming (51), Logan Girt (56) and Luke Burton (57) also scored. Holden Shaffer (64) and Rees Taylor (65) also played.
The Raiders visit DuBois at DuBois Country Club Monday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—199
Jim Neese 45, Jake Sikora 48, Sawyer Hill 48, Josh Tyger 58. Others: Dyson Gould 59, Noah Kengersky 59.
BROOKVILLE—209
Killian Radel 45, Burke Fleming 51, Logan Girt 56, Luke Burton 57. Others: Holden Shaffer 64, Rees Taylor 65.
Punxsy spikes St. Marys
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team topped visiting St. Marys in four sets, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21 Wednesday night.
Samantha Griebel led Punxsy with 13 kills, while Ciara Toven had 7. Danielle Griebel recorded 24 assists and Kinsee Barnett had four aces. Sydney Hoffman and Samantha Griebel each posted 12 digs.
Punxsy is back in action tonight at home against Brookville.
DCS girls drop a pair
DUBOIS — After winning its season opener, the DuBois Christian School girls soccer team dropped a pair of game in the last week.
The Lady Eagles lost 5-0 at Centre County Christian last Friday, a game that saw starting keeper Hannah McCabe made five saves and backup Anna Shenkle three.
On Tuesday, DCS welcomed Calvary Christian-Huntingdon for its home opener and fell 5-1.
The Lady Eagles trailed just 2-1 at the half, with Ella Shenkle scoring for the Lady Eagles. However, Calvary Christian tacked on three goals in the second half to finish off the win.
DuBois Christian (2-1) is back in action Friday at home against Great Commission at 4:30 p.m.