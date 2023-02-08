DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.