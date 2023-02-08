Punxsy upsets Dutch in OT
ST. MARYS — Down by as many as 14 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Punxsutawney Chucks boys basketball team erased that deficit against St. Marys on Wednesday night and defeated the Dutchmen, 58-54, in overtime.
Punxsutawney (5-14) outscored St. Marys 18-6 in the fourth quarter as Cooper Hallman and Noah Kengersky scored seven points each. In overtime, Beau Thomas had four of the team’s eight points as the Chucks snapped a three-game losing streak.
Hallman led Punxsy with 13 points while Thomas, Noah Weaver and Ryen Heigley had nine points each.
St. Marys (10-10) had the duo of Tanner Fox and Quin Gavazzi score 16 points each while Anthony Nedzinski chipped in with 12.
Punxsy hosts DuBois on Friday while St. Marys plays at Elk County Catholic on Saturday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 58,
ST. MARYS 54, OT
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 11 10 11 18 8 — 58
St. Marys 13 21 10 6 4 — 54
Punxsutawney—58
Ryen Heigley 3 0-0 9, Jimmie Neese 2 0-0 5, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Beau Thomas 3 3-4 9, Noah Weaver 3 3-4 9, Mason Nesbitt 1 2-2 4, Cooper Hallman 4 2-4 13, Noah Kengersky 4 0-0 9. Totals: 20 10-14 58.
St. Marys—54
Tanner Fox 7 2-3 16, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Quin Gavazzi 6 2-2 16, Charlie Coudriet 2 1-2 5, Anthony Nedzinski 4 1-3 12, Zach Thorwart 1 0-0 2, Dan Schutz 1 1-2 3, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-12 54.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 8 (Heigley 3, Hallman 3, Neese, Kengersky), St. Marys 4 (Nedzinski 2, Gavazzi 2).
DuBois gymnasts win
RIDGWAY — The DuBois gymnastics team came away with a road victory in its final meet of the regular season with a 116.000-96.525 win over Ridgway on Wednesday evening.
DuBois junior Mya Jones led the way by sweeping all events with victories in the vault (8.65), bars (7.75), beam (8.65) and floor (8.3) to also win the all-around with a 33.35.
Lady Beaver teammates Morgan Bojaland and Alvis Uong rounded out the top three in the all-around with scores of 28.875 and 27.925, respectively.
Bojaland was second on beam (8.0), third on bars (6.475) and fourth on floor (7.8) while Uong finished second on bars (6.7) and fourth on vault (7.65). Riley Kematick also picked up third on vault (8.0) as all Lady Beavers got its highest scores of the year.
Both teams will now take part in the Central Penn League Gymnastics Championships on Friday at St. Marys.
DCS hoops split
DUNCANSVILLE — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams split its contests on Tuesday evening with Blair County Christian School with the girls picking up a 28-18 road win and the boys falling 51-37.
For the girls game, the Lady Eagles led 16-14 heading into the fourth quarter as DCS then outscored Blair County 12-4 in the fourth to pull away.
Both Ella Shenkle and Grace Deitch notched double-doubles for DCS as Shenkle had 12 points and 17 rebounds while Deitch had 11 points and 16 boards.
The boys were up 15-8 after the first quarter and led 27-23 at the half before the Bobcats outscored the Eagles 28-10 in the second half.
DuBois Christian School sophomore Isaac Smith led all scorers with 22 points as Caden Delarme added six.
Both teams will finish off the regular season today at Centre County Christian Academy.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 28,
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 18
Score by Quarters
DuBois 2 8 6 12 — 28
Blair 4 4 6 4 — 18
DuBois Christian School—28
Grace Deitch 4 3-8 11, Hannah McCabe 2 0-0 4, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 1-2 1, Ella Shenkle 4 4-4 12. Totals: 10 8-14 28.
Blair County Christian—18
Lydia Hileman 3 0-0 6, Gabriella Dull 5 2-2 12, Makayla Hughes 0 0-2 0, Jena Kane 0 0-1 0, Calee Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Rylie Oldham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-5 18.
Three-pointers: DuBois 0, Blair 0.
BOYS
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 51,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 37
Score by Quarters
DuBois 15 12 5 5 — 37
Blair 8 15 16 12 — 51
DuBois Christian School—37
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 2 0-0 4, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 8 5-9 22, Caden Delarme 3 0-0 6, Connor Delarme 2 0-2 4, JT Hughes 0 1-2 1, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-13 37.
Blair County Christian—51
Mason Andre 8 2-3 18, Tim Claar 1 0-0 2, Carter Ebersole 1 0-2 2, Caedmon Dull 7 0-0 14, Ealor Burket 2 0-0 5, Micaiah Marucci 0 0-0 0, Matthias Andre 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Marucci 3 1-2 8, Braxton Walter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-9 51.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Smith), Blair 2 (Burket, J. Marucci).
YMCA floor hockey signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for its indoor floor hockey program which runs Feb. 21 through April 1. Grade divisions are kindergarten through 2nd grade, grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.
There will be one hour practices on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. for grades 6-8, 5:15 p.m. for grades K-2, and 6:30 p.m. for grades 3-5 that will start on Feb. 21.
Game times on Saturdays will be from 9-10 a.m., 10:10-11:10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., starting with K-2 first, 3-5 second and 6-8 last.
After the first week, the grade divisions, practice and/or game schedule may change depending upon the number of participants in each group. All equipment is provided except shin guards (soccer style is acceptable). Mouth guards are optional (helmets have a cage).
The cost is $25 for members and $50 for potential members. Registration is limited.
Any further questions, call Zac Wilcox at the YMCA at (814) 375-9622.