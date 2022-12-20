ECC defeats Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team notched a 50-30 win over Kane on Tuesday evening.
Elk County Catholic (5-1) jumped out to a 23-6 halftime lead and would cruise from there as Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaders with 15 points.
Lucy Klawuhn and Syd Alexander joined Newton in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Kane won the junior varsity contest, 40-38, as Mya Pistner led ECC with 23 points.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Thursday as they host DuBois.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50, KANE 30
Score by Quarters
Kane 4 2 7 17 — 30
ECC 14 9 16 11 — 50
Kane—30
Cora Jekielek 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 2 2-2 6, Hailey Hillman 1 0-0 2, Maya Smith 3 2-2 9, Leah Tigani 4 0-0 8, Rylee Haight 1 1-2 3, Kylee Jax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-6 30.
Elk County Catholic—50
Sami Straub 1 0-0 2, Tori Newton 6 2-4 15, Syd Alexander 4 3-3 11, Emily Mourer 3 2-4 8, Lucy Klawuhn 4 4-4 14, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-15 50.
Three-pointers: Kane 1 (Smith), ECC 3 (Klawuhn 2, Newton).