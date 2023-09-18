Rovers edge Raiders in OT
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team pulled out a win in overtime for the second time in three games Monday, besting visiting Brookville, 1-0, at Frank Varischetti Field.
Dylan Bash scored the game’s only goal in the extra session to give the Rovers the win. Jacob Maze recorded the shutout in net.
The Rovers are back in action Wednesday at home against St. Marys.
Lady Rovers win 6-2
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team knocked off visiting Brookville, 6-2, Monday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
Mia Martino had a huge offensive night, scoring four goals for the Lady Rovers. Rheanna Spinda also scored, as did Zoe Puhala on a penalty kick. Spinda added three assists, while Gabby Pisarcik also set up a score.
Brockway hosts Ridgway on Wednesday.
Punxsy sweeps Karns City
KARNS CITY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team made the trip to Karns City Monday night and came home with the win in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17.
Ciara Toven led the Punxsy net attack with 14 kills to go along with two aces, while Samantha Griebel had eight kills and 10 digs. Kinsee Barnet and Kylie Diem added five and four kills, respectively, with Barnett adding three blocks.
Danielle Griebel recorded 35 assists and four digs, while Brynn Hergert added 10 digs for the Lady Chucks.
“We played well tonight especially in the second set,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “Overall we played better defense and made better passes. That directly impacts what the Danielle (Griebel) can do. Given our offensive stats, you call tell the passing was good.”
Punxsy is right back in action tonight at home against Brookville.
Brockway spikes Forest
TIONESTA — The Brockway volleyball team swept host Forest Area, 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 Monday night.
Sophia Schmader and Lauren Rendos led the way with seven and six kills, respectively, while Schmader dropped in five of the team’s 18 aces. Kalina Powell notched a team-high six aces to go along wiyh four digs and two assist.
Meeca Smith had 17 assists and three aces and Bella Patton four kills and two aces. Teyha Shaw also chipped in three kills.
The Lady Rovers host Johnsonburg tonight.