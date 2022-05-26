Correction
The name of the Brockway Sportsman of the Year was omitted from a story about the Brockway All-Sports Banquet that ran in Thursday’s Courier Express. The Sportsman of the Year is Dan Webster.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 1:03 am
The name of the Brockway Sportsman of the Year was omitted from a story about the Brockway All-Sports Banquet that ran in Thursday’s Courier Express. The Sportsman of the Year is Dan Webster.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.