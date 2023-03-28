ECC softball pounds Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic softball team pounded out 19 hits Tuesday on its way to a 15-1 rout of Kane in five innings to notch its first win of the season.
Six different lady Crusaders had multiple hits in the game, led by starting pitcher Emily Mourer, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate. Mourer also tossed three scoreless innings to notch the win in the circle. She allowed just two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Teammates Lucy Klawuhn and Ellie Baron each belted home runs in the win. Klawuhn finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Baron was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double on top of her homer.
Lydia Anderson and Tessa Fledderman both added three hits, while Gabby Weisner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Raegan Weaver tossed the final two innings for ECC, allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Elk County (1-1) is right back in action today at Brockway.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15, KANE 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 038 31 — 15
Kane 000 01 — 1
ECC—15
Lucy Klawuhn ss 4223, Alexa Chamberlin ss 1200, Gabby Weisner cf 4223, Lydia Anderson 1b 4230, Emily Mourer p 4044, Raegan Weaver p 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 2100, Sarah Hasselman 3b 1000, Ellie Baron rf 3222, Josie Lawrie 1000, Tessa Fledderman dp 3230, Rylie Belsole ph 1000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3000, Sofiya Cherry c 1110, Mya Pistner 2b 3110, Mackenzie Bille 2b 1011. Totals: 36-15-19-13
Kane—1
Tigani p-cf 3110, Smith ss 3030, Carlson-Maybury 3b 2000, Yasurek c 1000, Parana lf 2000, Iak cf 0000, Olmstead p 10000, Lantz 1b 1000, Peterson 1b 1000, Sheaffer 2b 2000, Asel rf 1000, Ely rf 1000, Himes dp 1000. Totals: 19-1-4-1.
Errors: ECC 0, Kane 1. 2B: Baron, Pistner; Smith. 4B: Tigani. HR: Klawuhn, Baron. SB: Chamberlin, Alexander; Tigani, Smith 2.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO; Raegan Weaver-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Kane: Tigani-3 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Olmstead-1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Tigani.
DuBois netters top BrockwayDUBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team swept the singles action Tuesday against visiting Brockway on its way to a 6-1 victory against the Rovers.
DuBois’ top four players all collected a pair of wins on the day.
Brohm Hemke bested John Knox, 6-0, at No. 1 singles, while teammate Ben Gribik upended Damon Tucker, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2. At third singles, Jay Parehk posted a 6-1, 6-2 win vs. Adam Lin, while Beaver Jacob Loomis swept Aiden Wilcox, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles action, Hemke and Gribik teamed up to beat Knox and Lin, 8-2, at No. 1, while Parehk and Loomis knocked off Tucker and Wilcox by the same score at No. 2.
Brockway’s lone win came at third doubles, where Wesley Wolfe and Ethan McKiern won a thriller against Jack Stringer and Aiden Vai, 9-8 (8-6).
“The first D-9 match and first home match of the season went above expectations,” said DuBois coach Josh Reed. “I was nervous going into the season after my entire starting lineup graduated from last year.
“Brohm and Ben showcased their oppressive consistency, opting to wait for their opponents to make errors. Jay chose the more aggressive approach by ending points early, but consequently leading to more errors. Jacob was a blend between the two styles. Aiden made his varsity debut with Jack at 3rd doubles, narrowly losing in an extended tiebreak 6-8.
“Overall, it looks optimistic for the future of DuBois’ historically small tennis team.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday. DuBois plays at cross-town for DuBois Central Catholic, while Brockway travels to Punxsutawney.
DUBOIS 6, BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Brohm Hemke (D) def. John Knox, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Ben Gribik (D) def. Damon Tucker, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Jay Parehk (D) def. Adam Lin, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Jacob Loomis (D) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-0. 6-0.
Doubles
1. Hemke/Gribik (D) def. Knox/Lin, 8-2.
2. Parehk/Loomis (D) def. Tucker/Wilcox, 8-2.
3. Wesley Wolfe/Ethan McKiern (BW) def. Jack Stringer/Aiden Vai, 9-8 (8-6).
DCC blanks Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Central Cathlic boys tennis team opened its season Tuesday with a 7-0 win at Punxsutawney, dropping just seven combined games in the sweep of the Chucks.
In singles action, No.1 Neel Gupta beat Michael Setree, 6-1, 6-1, while teammates Matt Volpe and Lukle Fragle notched 6-0, 6-0 wins vs. Alex Deppen and Dana Smith, respectively.
Tyler Baird rounded out a sweep of singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 against Logan Conner.
Gupta and Fragle then teamed up at No. 1 doubles to upend Setree and Deppen, 8-2, while Volpe and Baird blanked Chucks Abe Santoo and Aiden West, 8-0, at second doubles.
The DCC duo of Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl scored an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles against Adam Kural and Gage Elliott.
“It’s always great to start with a win,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “These players worked really hard in the offseason, and their improvement really showed today.
“Neel is a great all-around player and leader on this team. He leads by example and does a great job of pushing his teammates to elevate their games.”
As for Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff, he said, “First match is in. DCC’s experience and depth was too much for us. Besides Mikey and Alex, most of our guys had very little to know prior match experience.
“We saw a lot of strong points, but also saw areas we need to work on.”
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. The Cardinals host DuBois, while Punxsy welcomes Brockway.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def Michael Setree, 6-1, 6-1
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def Alex Deppen, 6-0, 6-0
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def Dana Smith, 6-0, 6-1
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def Logan Conner, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. Gupta/Fragle (DCC) def Setree/Deppen, 8-2
2. Volpe/Baird (DCC) def Abe Santoo/Aiden West, 8-0
3. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl (DCC) def Adam Kural/Gage Elliott, 8-1