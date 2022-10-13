DuBois girls top St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls soccer team ran past St. Marys, 8-1, Thursday night at Dutch Country Stadium to improve to 13-3 on the season.
Rachel Sickeri and Emily Graeca powered the Lady Beavers with two goals each, with Graeca also recording four assists and Sickeri one.
Austyn Burkett, Lexi Nissel, Katie McGahey and Kamryn Fontaine also scored for the Lady Beavers, while Leah McFadden added two assists.
DuBois hosts Brookville Monday in a boys-girls doubleheader for its annual Pink Game. The first game is set for 5 p.m. and the second for 6:30 p.m. The order of the games (boys or girls first), has yet to be confirmed.
St. Marys sweeps Brookville
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style Thursday, sweeping visiting Brookville, 25-18, 25-11, 25-14.
Leading the Lady Dutch offense from the service line were Jillian Kline and Lindsey Reiter with four aces each, while Rylee Nicklas had three. Reiter added nine kills and 12 assists, with Nicklas adding seven assists.
Reiter was one of five seniors honored on the night, with the others being Bella Field, Danielle Rolley, Olivia Smith and Alexis Whitesell. All five had a least one kill. Whitesell and Field each had five, Smith four and Rolley one that ended the match.
“It was a great win for the Lady Dutch especially on Senior Night,” said St. Marys coach Missy Nicklas. “We played hard each point and were able to run our offense with the consistent passing from our defensive specialists.”
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday at home against Bradford.