Dutchmen golfers top Owls
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team upended visiting Bradford, 219-241, Tuesday afternoon at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
The battle for medalist honors was a tight one, as both Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius and St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin put together stellar rounds. Cornelius edged Benjamin by a stroke for the day’s top score, as the Owl shot a 1-under par 35. Benjamin finished with an even-par 36.
The Dutchmen won the team battle though, as they got four other scores of 48 better, while Bradford had just one other golfer break 50. The top five scorers counted in the matchup.
Alex Clark carded a 44 to back Benjamin, while Vinnie Lenze (45) Cole Cousins (46) and Ethan Schlimm (48) rounded out the Dutchmen’s scoring.
Brayden Wilt posted Bradford’s second-best round with a 44, while Declan Smith (52), Adam Ward (54) and Mitchell Brinsky (56) alls factored into the Owls’ team score.
“We still have quite a lot to work on,” said St. Marys Coach Bob Bauer. “We had numerous penalties today that added unnecessary strokes to our total. We need to keep the ball in play and limit our mental errors.”
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday at home against Cameron County.
St. Marys—219
Lucas Benjamin 36, Alex Clark 44, Vinnie Lenze 45, Cole Cousins 46, Ethan Schlimm 48. Others: Anthony Nedzinski 50, Sam Allegretto 52, Brody Stauffer 56.
Bradford—241
Spencer Cornelius 35, Brayden Wilt 44, Declan Smith 52, Adam Ward 54, Mitchell Brinsky 56. Others: Clayton Brinsky 57, Ty Hardy 57.
Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Jim London and Rick Haney shot a 68 to take home top honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action last Wednesday.
Second went to the team of Bob Muth and Jim McAfoos (71), with Greg Kennis Jr. and Greg Kennis Sr. finishing third with a 72.
Craig Bukousky won the skill prize for fewest putts (13), while Kennis Jr. was closest to the pin on No. 5. Teresa Kennis made the longest putt on No. 3
Kennis Jr. shot the low gross of the day with a 35, while Haney had the low net with a 32.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The trio of Butch Martell, Walt Kosiba and Dave Nulf shot a 211 to capture first-place honors in Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League action last week.
Tim Pleacher and Johns Averill (213) placed second, while third went to the team of Bill Hicks, Jeff Emerick and Ray Lockitski with a 214.
Ray Wyant made the longest putt on No. 3, while Martell had the closest third shot on No. 13. Don Gutheridge was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
EMPORIUM — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Emporium Country Club last week, and it was the team of Don Woods, Chuck Eldridge and Dennis Jones who took home first-place honors with a 278.
Emory Keith, Tom Haag and Doug Delp shot a 281 to finish second, while third went to Gary Starr, Dave Beane and Dave Heltman with a 287.
Keith shot the low gross score with an 86, while Tom Maloney was the Odd Man Out. Quota points were Maloney 42, Haag 40 and Jones 40.
Bowling League Meeting
DuBOIS — The Beeliner Bowling league is looking for women bowlers to bowl in the league. If interested, please come to the first night of bowling, which is tonight at 6 p.m. at the DuBois Lanes.