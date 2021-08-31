DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.