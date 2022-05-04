Youth softball sign-ups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League is holding sign-ups for ages 12-18 the next three Saturdays — May 7, 14 and 21.
Signups will be held from 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, rain or shine, at Gregory Field.
People are reminded that there is bridge work and a road detour near Gregory Field, which is located on Haag Road. To get to the field, people should come in from the Route 410 side. If you are coming from the railroad side (off Stanley Bottom Road), please follow the road detour that takes you through to Helvetia to Haag Road.
Anyone with questions can contact Paul Bojalad at 814-590-2990.