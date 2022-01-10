St. Marys takes down Rams
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen basketball team picked up a 40-19 home win over Johnsonburg Monday evening.
St. Marys held the Rams to just nine total points through the first three quarters of play.
Zack Thorwart led the Flying Dutchmen with eight points while Tanner Fox had seven and Hunter Hetrick scored six.
Jack Elmquist and Kole Asti had five each for Johnsonburg.
The Flying Dutchmen also won the junior varsity game, 40-34.
Lucas Bauer led St. Marys with 11 points, while Ram Isaiah Jackson had a game-high 15.
St. Marys is back in action Wednesday as they host DuBois while Johnsonburg travels to Ridgway on Friday.
ST. MARYS 40,
JOHNSONBURG 19
Score by Quarters
J’burg 4 4 1 10 — 19
St. Marys 7 10 11 12 — 40
Johnsonburg—19
Jefferson Freeburg 0 3-4 3, Luke Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Kole Asti 2 0-0 5, Aaron Myers 1 0-2 2, Jake Lobaugh 2 0-0 4, Kenny McKenna 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Jackson 0 0-2 0, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Jack Elmquist 2 0-0 5, Brent DeFranco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-8 19.
St. Marys—40
Tanner Fox 3 1-3 7, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedinski 2 0-0 5, Matt Davis 2 0-0 4, Quin Gavazzi 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Ryan Bille 2 0-0 5, Hunter Hetrick 3 0-2 6, Grayson Spangler 0 0-0 0, Zack Thorwart 3 0-0 8, Dan Schutz 0 1-2 1, Brandon Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-7 40.
Three-pointers: J’burg 2 (Kole Asti, Jack Elmquist), St. Marys 4 (Zack Thorwart 2, Anthony Nedinski, Ryan Bille).
Lady Raiders top Cranberry
SENECA — Fueled by the hot hand of Alayna Haight in the third quarter, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team pulled away for a 58-28 win at Cranberry Monday night.
Haight scored 15 of her team-high 23 points in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter when the Lady Raiders outscored the hosts 20-4.
Eden Wonderling scored 14 points while Jordan Cook finished with 11 as the Lady Raiders improved to 3-5.
Rylee Coe led Cranberry (0-11) with 11 points.
Wednesday’s home game with Oil City was postponed to Jan. 18 due to COVID issues with Oil City. Friday, the Lady Raiders host Bradford.
DCS girls defeat Calvary
DuBOIS — DuBois Christian School’s girls basketball team upped its record to 9-0 on Friday night with a 39-24 win over Calvary Christian.
Emily Deitch led the Lady Eagles with 13 points while Grace Deitch had nine and Rorrie Maynard had eight.
DuBois Christian School is back in action today as they travel to Johnstown Christian School.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 39,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN 24
Score by Quarters
CC 5 7 7 5 — 24
DCS 7 11 11 10 — 39
Calvary Christian—24
Lauren Peachey 2 0-0 4, Kya Kuhstos 4 7-10 15, Addie Bush 1 0-0 2, Macayla Mills 0 0-0 0, Betha Suttles 1 0-0 3, Eva Penning 0 0-2 0, Hannah Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-12 24.
DuBois Christian School—39
Emily Deitch 4 3-4 13, Rorrie Maynard 3 0-1 8, Fiona Ross 3 0-0 6, Grace Deitch 4 1-1 9, Lily Shenkle 1 1-2 3, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 39.
Three-pointers: CC 1 (Betha Suttles), DCS 4 (Emily Deitch 2, Rorrie Maynard 2).
Bowling Honor Roll
Two people made this edition of the honor roll.
In the Sportsmans Division A league, Rich Pothoven made the list, albeit in somewhat heartbreaking fashion. For a single game, Pothoven rolled a 299.
The other bowling with honors this week was Matt Klebacha of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic league. He rolled a single game of 279.