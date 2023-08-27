Lady Beavers win Indiana Tournament
INDIANA — The DuBois girls soccer team enjoyed a strong start to the season over the weekend, going 2-0 to win the Indiana Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Lady Beavers opened the season with a 3-0 win against Clearfield on Friday, then bested host Indiana, 3-1, in the title game on Saturday.
Maddie Sawtelle, Katy McGahey and Katelyn Rhodes scored in the opener against Clearfield, with Rhodes, Lauren Graeca and Emily Graeca each recording assists.
On Saturday, Paige Ellinger opened the scoring for the Lady Beavers, with Emily Graeca netting the eventual game-winner. McGahey finished off the scoring with second goal in two games.
“Jasmine Carney was brilliant in goal, making many key saves, including two breakaway runs (vs. Indiana),” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca. “Emily *Graeca), Paige (Ellinger) and Lauren (Graeca) were dominant in the midfield with all getting points, while Katie McGahey scorsd insurance goal in last minute. Madisyn Sedor, along with Maddie Rhodes, Marlee Hemke and Sydney Peace, were strong all day in the back.”
DuBois (2-0) is back in action tonight at home against Punxsutawney.
Beavers soccer split at Indiana tourney
INDIANA — The DuBois boys soccer team went 1-1 at the Indiana Tournament on Friday and Saturday
DuBois fell in Friday’s game to Altoona, 3-1, as Altoona eventually went on to defeat OLSH, 1-0, to win the title.
Landon Akers’ scored the Beavers’ lone goal on Friday with an assist from Isaac Brigger.
Saturday saw DuBois take down Indiana, 5-2.
Akers had two goals in the victory as Eddie Burkett, Jay Parekh and Daniel Chichava also had one goal each.
Thai Tran had two assists and Lucas Lanzoni added another.
DuBois (1-1) is back in action tonight as they host Punxsutawney at 6 p.m.
DuBois LL board members
DUBOIS — The DuBois Little League is current accepting letters of interest from people who wish to serve on the league’s board of directors.
Letters can be emailed to littleleaguedubois@gmail.com and are due by Sept. 6th.