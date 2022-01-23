DuBois downs Indiana
INDIANA — Four DuBois Beavers boys basketball players reached double-figures as the Beavers picked up a road win, 60-48, over Indiana on Saturday.
The Beavers found themselves trailing 17-14 after the first quarter before outscoring Indiana 23-10 in the second quarter — as they held the lead the rest of the way.
Cam Thompson led the way for DuBois with 21 points — with all of his field goals comprising of seven three-pointers.
Chooch Husted added 14, Ryan Kovalyak had 13 and Joey Foradora scored 12.
DuBois is back in action tonight as they host Clearfield.
DuBOIS 60,
INDIANA 47
Score by Quarters
DuBois 14 23 12 11 — 60
Indiana 17 10 8 13 — 48
DuBois—60
Ryan Kovalyak 3 4-5 13, Joey Foradora 2 7-10 12, Chooch Husted 5 4-7 14, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-1 1, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 7 0-0 21, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-23 60.
Indiana—48
Standard Webb 4 1-2 12, Trevor Todd 1 0-1 3, Noah Huttan 3 0-0 8, Hunter Martin 2 0-0 6, Ethan Kutz 4 5-6 13, Jaden Petrauch 0 0-0 0, Owen Clifard 2 0-0 4, Micah Nygren 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-9 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 11 (Thompson 7, Kovalyak 3, Foradora), Indiana 8 (Webb 3, Huttan 2, Martin 2, Todd).
St. Marys beats CoudersportCOUDERSPORT — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys basketball team took down Coudersport 58-47 on Saturday.
The Flying Dutchmen had four players score nine points each to lead the team — Tanner Fox, Quin Gavazzi, Hunter Hetrick and Zack Thorwart.
St. Marys also won the junior varsity contest, 44-37.
Matt Davis scored a game-high 15 points while Anthony Nedinski added 12.
St. Marys is back in action Wednesday as they travel to Penns Valley.
ST. MARYS 58,
COUDERSPORT 47
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 10 7 19 22 — 58
Coudy 10 11 7 19 — 47
St. Marys—58
Tanner Fox 3 2-2 9, Tyler Mitchell 2 2-2 6, Hunter Hetrick 3 3-5 9, Ryan Bille 2 0-0 4, Zack Thorwart 4 0-1 9, Anthony Nedinski 2 2-2 6, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-0 9, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Dan Schutz 0 0-4 0, Matt Davis 1 0-0 2, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Grayson Spangler 0 0-0 0, Brandon Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-16 58.
Coudersport—47
Christian Furman 8 4-4 22, Garrett Kellert 3 2-4 8, Logan Ritter 2 0-0 5, Brady Streich 2 0-0 5, LT Myers 0 0-0 0, Andy Chen 1 0-0 3, Mason Bressner 0 0-0 0, Kelly Streich 1 1-2 4, Dylan Howard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-10 47.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Gavazzi 3, Fox, Thorwart), Coudy 6 (Furman 2, Ritter, B. Streich, Chen, K. Streich).
Lady Crusaders pickup win COUDERSPORT — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders picked up a 40-27 win over Coudersport on Saturday.
The Lady Crusaders jumped out to a 23-7 halftime lead and got an 18-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Syd Alexander led ECC with 13 points on the night. Lucy Klawuhn added nine while Tori Newton had eight.
Elk County Catholic is back in action tonight as they host Kane.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
COUDERSPORT 27
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 13 11 6 — 40
Coudy 3 4 9 11 — 27
Elk County Catholic—40
Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-0 9, Sami Straub 1 0-0 3, Syd Alexander 4 2-2 13, Tori Newton 4 0-1 8, Emily Mourer 2 0-0 4, Gabby Weisner 0 0-2 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 1 1-2 3, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-7 40.
Coudersport—27
Savannah Myers 0 0-0 0, Bel Porterfield 3 0-0 7, Liz Frame 4 1-3 11, Emma Chambers 3 0-0 8, Sierra Myers 0 1-2 1, Hallie Rigas 0 0-0 0, Olivia Fink 0 0-0 0, Brooke Wonderly 0 0-0 0, Mady DuBots-Angood 0 0-0 0, Emilee Ruter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-5 27.
Three-pointers: ECC 5 (Alexander 3, Straub, Klawuhn), Coudy 5 (Chambers 2, Frame 2, Porterfield).