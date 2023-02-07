Wolves upend Rovers
KANE — The Brockway boys basketball got off to a strong start Tuesday night at Kane, but the Wolves owned the second half on their way to a 65-49 victory.
Brockway scored nearly half its points in the first quarter as the Rovers led 23-17 after eight minutes.
The Rovers still led 34-32 at the break, but the Wovles outscored Brockway 33-14 in the second half to win going away.
Alex Carlson and Reese Yahner each scored 11 to lead Brockway, while Aiden Grieneisen had eight. Brady DeMonte and Brady Hughes each chipped in seven.
Kane put four players in double figures led by Ricky Zampogna’s 22 points. Landon Darr had 13, while Sam Lundeen and Scott Szymanski added 12 and 11, respectively.
Brockway (3-16) hosts Ridgway on Friday.
KANE 65, BROCKWAY 49
Score by Quarters
Brockway 23 11 2 12 — 49
Kane 17 15 13 20 — 65
Brockway—49
Alex Carlson 4 2-2 11, Brady DeMonte 2 1-2 7, Bradey Hughes 3 0-0 7, Reese Yahner 5 1-4 11, Aiden Grieneisen 2 1-5 8, Vibby Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Wilcox 1 2-2 5. Totals: 17 11-16 49.
Kane—65
Landon Darr 4 5-10 13, Ricky Zampogna 9 3-6 22, Scott Szymanski 3 5-6 11, Daniel Pail 0 4-6 4, Dane Anderson 1 1-2 3, Sam Lundeen 5 0-0 12, Kaden Smith 0 0-2 0, Brock Wensel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 18-26 65.
Three-pointers: Brockway 5 (Carlson, DeMonte 2, Hughes, Wilcox), Kane 3 (Zampogna, Lunden 2).
DAMS pins Altoona
DUBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team beat Altoona, 43-37, Thursday night
The Beavers got pins from Seth Wilmoth, Shawn Hall, Kendahl Hoare and Shane Kerner. Mateo Gallegos, Rachel Peace, Brandt Bash and Nathaniel Clark also picked up wins.
In exhibition action, Easton Harris and Brandt Bash both recorded falls. Tony Rodriguez, Brady Glass, and Evan Dixon also recorded wins.
Altoona entered the dual meet with a record of 17-1.
DuBois (8-1) hosts Philipsburg-Osceola today at 5:30 p.m.