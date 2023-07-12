DuBois Seniors game
DuBOIS — Due to weather delays, Wednesday’s Senior League All-Star baseball game between DuBois and Downington West at the Glen Fiebig Memorial Pennsylvania State Tournament at Stern Field finished after deadline.
A full story on the game will be in Friday’s edition.
Rajecki notches ace
FALLS CREEK — Brandon Rajecki got a hole-in-one while golfing at the Beechwoods Golf Course on July 5.
Rajecki used a 6-iron on the 150-yard, hole No. 14 to accomplish the feat.
Witnessing the hole-in-one was Barry Graham.
Morelli gets hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Dennis Morelli hit a hole-in-one while playing at the Treasure Lake Silver Course on Wednesday.
Morelli got the ace on the 110-yard hole No. 12 by using a pitching wedge.
Witnesses were Ben Benasutti, Ronald Barbazzeni and Wil Vokes.