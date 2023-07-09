Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League held a Red, Whhite & Blue event this past week, and the foursome of Alan Groves, Wayne London, Jeff Norris and Bob Smiley took home top honors with a 62.
There was tie for second place between the teams of Bill Hicks-Chris Danch-Jeff Emerick-Ray Lockitskli and Tim Pleacher-Ray Wyant-Terry Stockdale-Michael Robinson, both of which shot a 66.
Emerick was closest to the pin on No. 3, while Jerry Sanko made the longest putt on No. 10. Dan Canton had the closest third shot on No. 18.
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held its Member/Member tournament on July 6 at the Gold Course, with game being a best ball of two format.
For the net results, first place went to the team of Marian Gray and Karen Deloia. Runner-ups were Mary Reuscher and Vicki Struble while the team of Helen Griebel and Helen Garner rounded out the podium. Finishing fourth were Carol Korthaus and Kathy Caracci.
Darla Hawley and Sue Tench won for the gross results.
Chip-ins went to Sharon Hay on No. 14, Luann Chiappelli on No. 15 and Lisa Labue on No. 18.
Skins went to Mary Reed and Patty Trainor for an eagle on No. 15, Reuscher and Struble for an eagle on No. 13 and Deb Mohney and Janey McMurrer for an eagle on No. 7.
FOXBURG — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Foxburg Country Club last week with the duo of John Kruse and George Heitzenrater taking top honors with a score of 167.
Second went to the team of Don Woods and Tom Mortimer with a score of 175 while Gary Starrr and Ed Pasi teamed to finish third with a 176.
Low gross of the day went to Starr with an 80. Quota points were Kruise (42), Heitzenrater (41), Starr (40) and Mortimer (39).
The group plays at Pine Acres in Bradford this week.