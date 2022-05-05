Brockway Legion tryouts
BROCKWAY — Tryouts for this summer’s Brockway American Legion baseball team will be held this Saturday from 1-2 p.m. and next Wednesday (May 11) from 7-8 p.m. at the Brockway High School field.
Dates and times are subject to change due to high school games being moved due to weather. Players from Brockway, DuBois and Brookville are all welcome to tryout.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call either 814-771-9082 or 814-661-2002.
Mets rally past PhilliesPHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night.
With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel, and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets.