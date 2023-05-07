Lady Dutch down Warren
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team notched an 8-6 win over Warren on Saturday.
The Lady Dutch jumped out to an 8-0 lead before six unanswered runs by Warren in the final two innings set the final score.
Kendall Young picked up the win inside the circle, allowing one hit in four innings of work while walking none and striking out 10.
Olivia Eckels led St. Marys at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Avery Eckels was 1-for-2 with a run scored with two RBIs.
St. Marys (10-1) is back in action on Wednesday against Bradford at the University of Pitt Bradford.
ST. MARYS 8,
WARREN 6
Score by Innings
Warren 000 004 2 — 6
St. Marys 052 100 x — 8
Warren—6
Carly Beers 1b 4120, Halle Kuzminsky 2b 4222, Lexi Hoffman ss 4110, Lilian Devore cf 4002, Emma Gray 3b 4110, Danika Abbey rf 3011, Miken Beers lf 3000, Alexis Stec p 3000, Madison Cornman c 2100. Totals: 31-6-7-5.
St. Marys—8
Rosa DePrater rf 2100, Sophia Surra rd 1000, Guiliana Muccio cf-lf 1100, Olivia Eckels 2b 3131, Zoe Romanic 2b 0000, Kendall Young p 2000, Kara Hanslovan dp 3011, Molly Hanslovan ss 1010, Gianna Surra c 3010, Alison Mertz c 1000, Shannon Kaiser cf-p 2210, Avery Eckels 3b 2112, Samantha Kahnell 3b 0000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 1111, Sidney Reider 1010, Danielle Rolley lf 1100, Jianna Gerg lf-cf 0000, Rachelle Fritz cr 0000. Totals: 24-8-10-5.
Errors: Warren 1, St. Marys 2. LOB: Warren 5, St. Marys 7. 2B: C. Beers, Gray; Reider, O. Eckels, Kaiser. SF: A. Eckels. HBP: Young (by Stec), Rolley (by Stec).
Pitching
Warren: Alexis Stec-6 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO; Shannon Kaiser-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Stec.
PSU DuBois softball falls
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State DuBois softball team fell in the PSUAC tournament on Sunday at Penn State University’s Beard Field, 7-5, to Penn State Schuylkill.
After leading 5-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning, No. 5 seeded Schuylkill scored four runs in the top of the seventh to eliminate No. 4 DuBois in the double-elimination tournament.
Madison Siterak paced the way for DuBois by going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Teammate Larissa James-LaBranche was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Penn State DuBois (11-11) will now await word if they will be selected for the USCAA Small College World Series — set to take place May 15-18 at Heindl Field.
PENN STATE SCHUYLKILL 7,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 5
Score by Innings
Schuylkill 030 000 4 — 7
DuBois 100 130 0 — 5
Penn State Schuylkill—7
Meghan Stokes 2b 4111, Cealinn McGroarty 3b 3100, Mackenzie Carl ss 3110, Kaely Walshaw p 4112, Alyssa Youst rf 2100, Morgan Kleckner lf 3101, Kristina McConnell c 3000, Melanie Torrales dp 2000, Cheyenne Whitehead ph 2010, Caitlyn Goggin cf 3121, Emily Maher 1b 0000. Totals: 29-7-6-5.
Penn State DuBois—5
Caitlyn Watson ss 2100, Abby Pentz cf 2010, Megan Hyde p 0000, Kelsey Stuart dp-p 4120, Hanna Richey 1b 3001, Shyanne Lundy ph 0100, Madison Siterak rf 4121, Larissa James-LaBranche c 3112, Paige Pleta 3b 3000, Jordan Bundy 2b 1000, Brianna Bone 2b 2000, Makena Baney lf 3001. Totals: 27-5-6-5.
Errors: Schuylkill 4, DuBois 3. LOB: Schuylkill 9, DuBois 8. 2B: Stokes, Carl, Walshaw; Stuart. SAC: Pleta.
Pitching
Penn State Schuylkill: Kaely Walshaw-7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Penn State DuBois: Megan Hyde-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Kelsey Stuart-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Walshaw. Losing pitcher: Hyde.
St. Marys falls to Moniteau
ERIE — In a game that was played at UPMC Park, home of the Erie SeaWolves, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team dropped its contest to Moniteau, 8-6, Saturday morning.
St. Marys led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth as Moniteau would score three in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the win.
The Flying Dutch outhit Moniteau in the loss, 8-6, as Carter Price was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
St. Marys (8-7) is back on the diamond today at Johnsonburg.
MONITEAU 8,
ST. MARYS 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 400 020 0 — 6
Moniteau 020 033 x — 8
St. Marys—6
Lucas Bauer ss 4110, Charlie Coudriet 3b 4120, Vinnie Lenze c 4010, Jordan Campbell cr 0000, Carter Price 1b 4222, Carter Redmond 2b-p 3100, Eli Rippey lf 3011, Ben Paul cf-rf 1000, JJ Blessel rf 0000, Cameron Coudriet p-2b 2012, Dan Schutz p 0000, Tysen Beimel rf-cf 3000. Totals: 28-6-8-5.
Moniteau—8
Connor Ealy cf-p 4000, Dawson Wallace p-cf 2200, Keagan Book c 3210, Brock Matthews 1b-2b 4333, Dawson Cook ss-p 2111, Landon Kelly lf 3000, Evan Shearer rf 1000, Rafe O’Donnell 2b-3b 3011, Derrik Creedon-Moyer 2b-3b 0000, Beau Stewart 1b 1000. Totals: 23-8-6-5.
Errors: St. Marys 0, Moniteau 1. 2B: Price; Matthews, Cook. 3B: Matthews. CS: Cook (by Lenze). HBP: Paul (by Ealy).
Pitching
St. Marys: Cameron Coudriet-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Carter Redmond-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Dan Schutz-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Moniteau: Dawson Wallace-2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Connor Ealy-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Dawson Cook-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cook. Losing pitcher: Redmond.