ST. MARYS — The Brockway girls tennis team beat Elk County Catholic 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
Brockway swept the singles matches 4-0 as Selena Buttery beat ECC’s Audrey Dornish 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. Taylor Rhed took down Lydia Anderson 6-2, 6-0. Maci Dixon the beat Gina Bush 6-6 (7-4), 6-2. The fourth matchup had Hanna Zucolotto beating Megan Emmert 6-2, 6-3.
ECC then took two out of three doubles matchups. While the Brockway duo of Buttery and Rhed beat ECC’s Dornish and Anderson 8-3, Bush and Emmert beat Dixon and Zucolotto 8-6. In the third matchup, ECC’s Melanie Gradle and Josie Valentine defeated Leah Trunzo and Emma Miller 8-0.
Both teams are back in action today with Brockway hosting Clearfield and Elk County Catholic traveling to Punxsutawney.
BROCKWAY 5,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Audrey Dornisch , 6-0, 6-0.
2. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Maci Dixon (BW) def. Gina Bush, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
4. Hannah Zucolotto (BW) def. Megan Emmert, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Dornisch/Anderson, 8-3.
2. Bush/Emmert (ECC) def. Dixon/Zucolotto, 8-6.
3. Melanie Gradle/Josie Vanalstine (ECC) def. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller, 8-0.
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois girls tennis team made the trek south to Hollidaysburg Wednesday and suffered a 7-0 setback at the hands of the Lady Golden Tigers.
Hollidaysburg swept the four singles contests by identical scores of 6-0, 6-0 to seal the overall team victory.
The closest matcup of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where the DuBois duo of Grace Askey and Cassie Lanzoni — who played at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively — lost a tough 10-8 match to Lady Tigers Madeline Waibel and Talia Delerme.
The only other contest where DuBois found the scorecards came third doubles when Cara Miller and Liz Coleman fell 10-3 toHollidaysburg’s Adi Ventura and Erin Cummings.
“Hollidaysburg has always been our most challenging opponent,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “They are out of our district and have access to indoor, year-round facilities. That said, it is always a valuable lesson to our players to see the next level of the sport, and we will only grow from the experience.”
DuBois (0-2) hosts St. Marys today.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 7,
DuBOIS 0
Singles
1. Gretta Rhodes (H) def. Grace Askey, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ella Jordon (H) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Rachel Gallagher (H) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Meg Ferris, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Madeline Waible/Talia Delerme (H) def. Askey/Lanzoni, 10-8.
2. Alana Stultz/Cele Williams (H) def. Maddie Brantley/Bri Quairiere, 10-0.
3. Adi Ventura/Erin Cummings (H) def. Cara Miller/Liz Coleman, 10-3.
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a medal play tournament recently with Christina McGinnis carding an 86 to win the championship flight. Coming in second was Darla Hawley with a 90 and third was Karen DeLora with a 91.
In the first flight, top honors went to Mary Reuscher with a 100. Sue Tench finished one shot back in second while Marion Gray carded a 103 for third.
The second flight featured co-champions in Sharon Hay and Mary Ann Piccirillo — each shot a 114. Third place went to Carol Korthaus with a 117.