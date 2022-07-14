Griebel hole-in-one
DUBOIS — Chuck Griebel used a 3-wood to record a hole-in-one on the 161-yard, par-3 No. 17 at the Treasure Lake Gold Course on Monday.
The ace was witnessed by JImmy Gephart, Jack Gray amd John Garner.
Area golf results
BRADFORD — The “Golf Nuts” played at Pine Acres Country Club in Bradford Wednesday, and the quartet of Gary Starr, George Heitzenrater, Joe Michalski and Tom Mortimer took home first-place honors with a 381.
Second place went to the team of Emory Keith, Steve Howard, Don Woods and Bob Radeker, who shot a 382.
Fran Inzana shot the low gross of the day with an 85. Quota points were Inzana 42, Heitzenrater, Woods, Howard 36 and Les Schlosser 36.
The league travels to Laurel Mills in Ridgway next week.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Jim London and Greg Kennis Jr. teamed up to shot a 69 to capture first place in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action Wednesday.
Cork Egolf and Tyson Kennis took second (72), while Bob Muth and Dan Stamler finished a shot back (73) in third.
Craig Bukousky made the longest putt on No. 10, while Greg Kennis Sr. was closest to the pin on No. 14. Stamler had the longest drive on No. 16.
Kennis Jr. shot a 33 for the low gross of the day and tied with Jim McAfoos for the low net with a 33.