Rovers rout Elkers
JOHNSONBURG — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer team blanked the Ridgway Elkers, 10-0, Wednesday in a game played at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium.
The Rovers saw eight different players score goals, with Dylan Antonuccio scoring two goals and one assist while Johnny Knox scored twice.
Other goal scorers getting one a piece were Jared Marchiori, Nolan Swanson, Marcus Bennett, Alex Carlson, Noah Adams and Jimmy Fremer.
Marchiori and Bennett had two assists while Adams, Antonnucio and Adam Lin had one assist each.
Brockway is back in action tonight at 5 p.m. as they host Brookville while Ridgway also plays tonight at DuBois at 7 p.m.
Tigers beat Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night.
Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Grossman was 4 for 5 and scored three runs.
Drew Hutchison (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, his first in the majors since Aug. 17, 2018.
Pirates starter Mitch Keller (4-11) yielded four runs and 10 hits in five innings.