ST. MARYS — The Bavarian Hills Golf Course hosted the Bavarian Hills Invitational Monday with boys high school teams from St. Marys, Ridgway, Punxsutawney, Clearfield, Kane, Kiski Area and Oswayo Valley taking part.
Low gross of the A group was Alberto Calafat Espin of Kiski Area with a 4-under 67. Curt Barner of Kane finished second with a 70, while Ryan Gearhart of Clearfield and Lucas Benjamin of St. Marys each carded a 79. Colin Porter of Ridgway also shot an 85.
Low gross of the B group — also from Kiski — went to Ruben Games with an 80. Turning in 82s was the Clearfield duo of Eric Lansberry and Eric Fletcher, followed by Vinnie Lenze of St. Marys with an 84 and Kiski’s Caleb Leechalk with an 85.
In the two-best ball team event, Kiski won with a 135. In second was Kane with a 146, while Clearfield finished third with a 150. Others included St. Marys with a 155, Ridgway with a 165, Punxsutawney with a 166, Kiski #2 with a 172 and Oswayo Valley with a 196.
St. Marys is back in action today at home against Clearfield with a 1 p.m. start. Punxsutawney visits DuBois Central Catholic today at 3:30 p.m. Ridgway will play at St. Marys on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning League held a shamble event last week with the team of Ray Wyant, Jeff Emerick, Wayne London and Bob Smiley taking top honors with a winning score of 141.
Second place went to the foursome of Butch Martell, Doug Powell, Tom Herzing and Jerry Sanko with a 144. Bill Hicks, Walt Kosiba and Rick Funke rounded out the podium with a 147 for third.
London was closest to the pin on hole No. 9 while Hicks had the closest second shot on No. 16. Don Gutheridge had the closest third shot on hole No. 2.
q q q
ST. MARYS — The 37th Annual Lee Foster Memorial 5 Mile Run, sponsored by the Elk County Striders, will be held Saturday, Sept.11th, at 9 a.m. and will start and finish at the Elks Club in St. Marys.
Registration will be held from 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. at the Elks. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female, as well as to the top three in each of the seven male and seven female age divisions. The first Elk County male and female will also have their names etched on a plaque that hangs on the wall of Dave’s Pro Shop.
This is also the final leg of the Elk County Striders triple crown championships. Awards will be given to the male and female open divisions (39 and under), and male and female masters divisions (40 and over).
The champion in each of the four categories is based on the lowest combined times from the Dahoga Dash 5K, BZ Classic 5K, and this race. After two events, Harley Thompson, Cleofe Poloyapoy, Rick Gabler and Molly Quesenberry lead their respective divisions.
The overall winners in the 2020 race were Harley Thompson and Morgan Roemer. The current race record-holders are Steve Spinda (26:19 in 1988) and Tori Dippold (31:46 in 2014).
There will be door prizes and refreshments. Registration can be completed online at www.runsignup.com (search, “Foster”). For more information contact Rick Gabler at (814) 834-6439 or redstorm@windstream.net.