DuBois spikers win again
DUBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team remained undefeated on the season with a sweep of Karns City Thursday night, although the Lady Gremlins did make the Lady Beavers work for it in the final two sets as they won 25-7, 25-21, 26-24.
Emma Delp led DuBois with 11 kills, while Jess Pfaff had eight and Morgan Pasternak six. Emily Snyder added 26 assists, while Pfaff and Gabby Gulvas both had 10 digs. Gulvas, Pasterban and Delp all posted two services aces apiece.
The Lady Beavers (5-0) return to action Tuesday at Central Mountain.
DCC takes down Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team beat the Ridgway Elkers in four sets Thursday night, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22.
Lady Crusader Kayley Risser had six kills and six aces while teammates Lydia Morgan had six kills and Jessy Frank had three kills and three aces.
The Lady Crusaders host North Clarion tonight at 7:15 p.m.
ECC sweeps Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team swept Sheffield on Thursday night, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12.
Tori Newton had 10 kills, Reagan Bauer had eight kills, six aces and and a block, Madison Marzullo had seven kills and three blocks and Kiri Emmert had 26 assists.
“We started each set a little back on our heels and trading points back and forth,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “But we picked it up about half way through each game and we were able to walk away with a good road win.”
The Lady Crusaders play on Saturday at the St. Francis University tournament.
Punxsy falls to Bradford
BRADFORD — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team fell to Bradford in five sets Thursday, 25-20, 26-24, 16-25, 12-25, 15-13.
Punxsy’s Ciara Toven had 15 kills in the loss while Samantha Griebel had seven kills and 19 digs. Zoey Hoover had four kills, Lexi Poole had six aces, Sydney Hoffman had 18 digs and three aces and Danielle Grielbel had 29 set assists.
Punxsy plays Saturday at the St. Francis University tournament.
Bowling Honor Roll
DUBOIS — The first Bowling Honor Roll of the new season features a couple of bowlers from the new Fat Kids Sports Bar Tuesday League.
Harry Berganen rolled a perfect game (300) during Week 1 action in the league on Sept. 6, while Cam Tilson posted a 279 game as part of a 768 series during Week 2 action this past Tuesday.