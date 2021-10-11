Punxsy beats Bradford
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team took down Bradford in straight sets Monday night with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 win.
“We played a nice game tonight,” Punxsy head coach Glen Good said. “We really covered the floor and didn’t let any balls drop. On offense, Ciara Toven was hitting the ball very well. She had 11 kills but was really putting pressure on the Bradford defense.
Samantha Griebel had four kills and Emily Dobbins led the team in aces with 5.
Defensively, Zoey Hoover had 6 blocks.
“Our defense was balanced in the digs with Emma Galando, Sydney Hoffman, Danielle Griebel and Samantha Griebel all reaching double digits in digs,” Good said.
The Lady Chucks are back in action tonight as they travel to St. Marys.
ECC sweeps Ridgway
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic’s girls varsity volleyball team picked up a win against Ridgway on Monday night in straight sets, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14.
Tori Newton led the way with nine kills with the rest of the teams’ kills were spread evenly among all the hitters.
Moira Stanisch had 15 assists and Madison Marzullo had three blocks.
“Our serving continues to help us gain points, but we really need to work on cutting down our unforced errors and getting better passes,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action this evening as they travel to Sheffield.
JH Rovers blank Wolves
KANE — The Brockway 7th/8th grade football team beat the Kane Wolves, 12-0, Thursday in Kane.
Carter Himes scored both Rovers touchdowns on short runs.
The Rovers’ defense held the Wolves’ offense to 12 total yards. Michael Zuchelli had a fumble recovery, and Eric Lindemuth added an interception in the victory.
Brockway is back in action Wednesday at home against Bucktail at 6 p.m.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Mark Spila and Ed Serge scored a 72 to capture first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Teresa Kennis and Pete Holt were one stroke back in second place while the duo of Colton Gearhart and Greg Kennis Sr. finished third with a 75.
Jim London won the fewest putts contest with only 14. Greg Kennis Sr. was closest to the pin on hole No. 14 and also made longest putt on hole No. 15.
Kennis Sr. also had the low gross score of the day.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Rick Haney aced the hole No. 8, 120-yard par 3 at Kenterra Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Haney made his second career hole-in-one using an 8 iron.
It was witnessed by Mark Spila, Greg J. Kennis and Dan Kennis.