Elkers top Rams in AML semis
ST. MARYS — The Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team earned itself an Allegheny Mountain League title game berth on Saturday as the Elkers downed the Johnsonburg Rams, 43-26, in Thursday night’s AML semifinal matchup.
With Ridgway leading 10-7 after the first quarter, the Elkers outscored the Rams 14-3 in the second for a 24-10 halftime lead as Ridgway continued to pull away in the second half.
Elker senior Aaron Sorg paced the way with 19 points while Alex Merritt had 16 points. Fellow Elker Jack Benninger had eight points as the Sorg, Merritt and Benninger were the team’s only scorers on the evening.
Isaiah Jackson led the Rams with eight points.
Ridgway (16-6) will play Elk County Catholic on Saturday at 8 p.m. at St. Marys High School for the AML title.
Johnsonburg (11-12) will host Cameron County on Feb. 24 in first round action of the District 9 Class A playoffs.
RIDGWAY 43, JOHNSONBURG 26
Score by Quarters
J’burg 7 3 4 12 — 26
Ridgway 10 14 5 14 — 43
Johnsonburg—26
Aaron Myers 1 1-2 3, Jake Lobaugh 0 3-4 3, Eric Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Luke Zimmerman 1 2-2 4, Isaiah Jackson 3 2-4 8, Kole Asti 1 2-2 4, Noah Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Nick Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 10-14 26.
Ridgway—43
Jack Benninger 2 4-4 8, Eric Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Erik Panebianco 0 0-0 0, Aaron Sorg 8 2-2 19, Alex Merritt 6 4-6 16, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Evan Gustafson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-12 43.
Three-pointers: J’burg 0, Ridgway 1 (Sorg).
DCS falls in playoffs
NORTHUMBERLAND — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team fell to Belleville Mennonite School, 36-17, in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association quarterfinals.
Belleville Mennonite jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead in the first quarter as the Lady Eagles were unable to recover.
Ella Shenkle led DCS with eight points while Grace Deitch had five.
The Lady Eagles will play in the fifth place game against Calvary Christian Academy today at noon at Northumberland Christian School to cap off its season.
BELLEVILLE MENNONITE SCHOOL 36,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 17
Score by Quarters
Belleville 15 3 9 9 — 36
DuBois 2 1 8 6 — 17
Belleville Mennonite School—36
Natalie Yoder 2 0-0 5, Sonya Yoder 7 2-4 18, Miriam Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2, Chantal Weaver 0 0-0 0, Karina Renno 4 0-0 11, Olivia Eby 0 0-0 0, Mariah Schuble 0 0-0 0, Leah Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-4 36.
DuBois Christian School—17
Grace Deitch 2 1-2 5, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 1 0-0 2, Ella Shenkle 3 1-2 8, Sarah Joy Preston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-4 17.
Three-pointers: Belleville 6 (Renno 3, S. Yoder 2, N. Yoder), DuBois 1 (E. Shenkle).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBois — There were just three honorees in today’s honor roll with all making honors via single games.
Austin Troutman had a 279 in the Fat Kids Sports Bar league while Cam Tilson Jr. rolled a 276 in Town & Country league play.
Rounding out the honorees was Jena Lucas, who rolled a 247 in the Physical Fitness league.