DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.