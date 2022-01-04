DuBois drops Central Mt.
DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers basketball team picked up a 39-29 home win over Central Mountain Tuesday night.
Madison Rusnica led DuBois with 10 points while Abbie McCoy had eight and Allie Snyder chipped in with seven.
DuBois also won the junior varsity game, 42-23. In that contest, Bree Weible led the Lady Beavers with 14 points while Kam Fontaine had nine.
DuBois is back in action Thursday as they host Marion Center at 7:30 p.m.
DuBOIS 39,
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 29
Score by Quarters
Central Mt. 4 6 9 10 — 29
DuBois 8 12 12 7 — 39
Central Mountain—29
M. Kopysciansky 1 2-4 5, D. Kelley 1 1-5 3, T. Mader 0 0-0 0, K. Jones 4 1-2 9, R. Doyle 4 0-0 8, M. Wheeler 0 0-0 0, L. Vallmer 0 0-0 0, A. Doyle 1 0-0 2, K. Rohrback 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-11 29.
DuBois—39
Madison Rusnica 3 3-5 10, Izzy Geist-Salone 3 0-0 6, Abbie McCoy 3 2-5 8, Sarah Henninger 0 2-4 2, Alexis Pfeufer 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 3 1-2 7, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-16 39.
Three-pointers: Central Mt. 1 (Kopysciansky), DuBois 1 (Rusnica).
ECC defeats Brockway
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team took down the Brockway Lady Rovers 52-43 at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Crusaders jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and that nine point deficit is what the final deficit ended up being.
Syd Alexander led the Lady Crusaders with 19 points while Lucy Klawuhn had 14.
For Brockway, Danielle Wood had a game-high 22 points and Selena Buttery also had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Brockway is back on the court Thursday as they host Brookvile with a 7 p.m. tip while ECC hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
BROCKWAY 43
Score by Quarters
B’way 5 13 12 13 — 43
ECC 11 13 15 13 — 52
Brockway—43
Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 0 1-2 1, Ciara Morelli 1 2-4 4, Danielle Wood 8 3-5 22, Selena Buttery 5 0-0 14, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-11 43.
Elk County Catholic—52
Lucy Klawuhn 6 0-2 14, Sami Straub 2 4-6 8, Syd Alexander 7 3-6 19, Tori Newton 1 3-4 5, Emily Mourer 3 0-2 6, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-20 52.
Three-pointers: B’way 7 (Buttery 4, Wood 3), ECC 4 (Klawuhn 2, Alexander 2).
Raiders rally past MeadvilleMEADVILLE — Keeping its perfect record intact with a grind-out road win at District 10’s Meadville, the Brookville Raiders basketball team edged the Bulldogs 69-67 Tuesday night.
Griffin Ruhlman poured in a career-high 24 points and hit four key free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Raiders hold on for the win.
The Raiders (8-0) trailed by as many as 10 points at 27-17 early in the second quarter, but trailed 35-32 by halftime.
Meadville led 53-50 going into the fourth quarter. Danny Lauer, who scored 18 points with seven coming in the final eight minutes, put the Raiders up at 56-55 one minute into the fourth.
The Raiders got big buckets from Hunter Geer, twice putting them up five points in the fourth and another putback after a third shot attempt by the Raiders hitting the glass on a possession that put them up 66-62 with 1:05 left in the game.
Ruhlman’s second set of free throws put the Raiders up 68-62 with 30.2 seconds left while Lauer hit one of two freebies with 6.4 seconds left to put the game out of reach at 69-65 before Meadville hit an uncontested layup as time expired to set the final score.
The Raiders finished 13-for-16 from the foul line.
Ian Pete scored nine points while Geer finished with eight.
Meadville (4-5) got 24 points from Khalon Simmons while Lucas Luteran and Jack Burchard scored 17 and 13 points respectively.
Thursday, the Raiders host Punxsutawney before next Tuesday’s home date with Vision Academy, a prep school based in Brooklyn, N.Y.