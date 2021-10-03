D-9 Singles postponed
DuBOIS — The District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament scheduled to held today at DuBois Area High School has been postponed until Tuesday because of forecasted rain.
If rain prevents the tournament from being played on Tuesday, it will be held on Wednesday and the District 9 Team Tournament quarterfinal match between Elk County Catholic and Punxsy would rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday.
Rovers blank Wolves
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team posted another shutout victory Saturday, this time rolling past visiting Kane, 7-0, at Frank Varischetti Field.
Marcus Bennett netted a hat-trick and had an assist for Brockway, while Jared Marchiori had two goals. Nolan Swanson and Adams each added a goal and an assist.
Evan Botwright set up a pair of goals, while Eric Young also had an assist.
Jacob Maze recorded the shutout in net.
The Rovers play at Brookville tonight.
DuBois girls fall at Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois girls soccer team fell to Bradford, 5-2, in a physical matchup Saturday morning at Parkway Field.
The Lady Owls jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Rachel Sickeri scored twice for DuBois. That’s as close as the Lady Beavers got though, as Bradford added on final goal to set the final.
DuBois hosts St. Marys tonight for Senior Night.
DCS girls battle to a tie
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team hosted Johnstown Christian School for Senior Day on Friday, and the two teams battled it out for 80 minutes in what finished as a wild 5-5 tie.
DuBois Christian honored its five seniors — Rebekah Askey, Emily Deitch, Koisha Frazier, Rorrie Maynard, Grace Preston and Fiona Riss — along with senior statistician Melinda Cox and Johnstown Christian’s five senior players.
Once play got underway, DCS controlled the first eight minutes of the game, but it was the Lady Blue Jays who struck first in the ninth minute.
The visitors held that lead for about 10 minutes before Deitch scored off an assist by Lily Shenkle with 21:39 left in the first half. Shenkle then scored twice herself, the first just before the 24-minute and second with 11:54 left to make it 3-1 DCS at the half.
Johnstown Christian (6-1) responded early in the second half, scoring twice in the first 12 minutes to pull even at 3-3.
The Lady Eagles countered less than two minutes later as Deitch netted her second off a pass by Fiona Riss only to see JCS pull even again at 4-4 with 23 minutes to go.
DuBois Christian answered right back, as it took just 20 seconds for Shenkle, an eighth grader, to run on to a through ball by Deitch and fired home a shot to complete a hat-trick and give the Lady Eagles the lead again at 5-4 with 23 minutes left.
It looked like DuBois Christian would win by that score, but the Lady Jays forged a tie literally just before the final whistle when Mary Hostetter fired a short from 35 yards out that got over top the outstreched hands of keeper Koisha Frazier and found the back of the net with one second on the clock.
Under Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) rules, all regular season games that are tied after regulation are recorded as ties, with no overtime played.
DuBois Christian School (5-3, 4-3 in ACAA Western Division) currently sits in fourth place in the West with 13 points and must win its final two games and get some help to make the ACAA postseason tournament.
The Lady Eagles host Centre County Christian on Friday before closing our their season at Blair County Christian on Oct. 12.
Correction
It was reported in last Wednesday’s Courier Express (Sept. 29 edition) that DuBois’ Morgan Roemer had run the fastest time in the history of the DuBois girls cross country program with her 19:17 at the Blue Devil Invite, breaking the old mark of 19:38.18 held by Cassie Folmar. Roemer’s time earned her a bronze medal at that invite.
Due to confusion over how the meet info was reported, that information was incorrect. Roemer’s time was in fact the fastest time for a Lady Beaver at the Blue Devil Invite itself, with Folmar holding the previous mark there.
Daria (Diaz) Smith is believed to hold the fastest time in program history with a 19:04 ran in 1995 on what was DuBois’ home course at time. Folmar also ran a 19:05.90 in winning a District 6/9 Class AAA title in 2016.