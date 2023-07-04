Sykesville sweeps DuBois
DuBOIS — The Sykesville Senators and DuBois Rockets played a doubleheader on Sunday at Showers Field with the Senators sweeping both games, winning 4-0 in game one and 8-2 in game two.
Isaac Knarr threw a complete game two-hitter in game one, striking out seven while walking/hitting six batters. Austin Mitchell picked up the loss on the mound for the Rockets.
Sykesville scored all four of its runs in the first inning as Brayden Fox led off with a single, Jake Felix doubled to bring Fox home, Jordan Frano’s two-RBI triple made it 3-0 and Ryan Walker’s groundout gave them the 4-0 lead.
DuBois scored a run off of Frano in the first inning — he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three in the first three innings before Brandon Simbeck finished the game and didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way.
The Senators had a big first inning once again in game two as they scored five as Frano led the team at the plate with two singles and three RBIs. Damon Foster and Devon Walker scored two runs each.
Sykesville is now in first place with a 10-2 mark and plays at Rossiter today.
DuBois (1-9) plays at Brookville on Thursday.
YMCA tennis lessons
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is offering co-ed group tennis lessons this summer at the DuBois City Park tennis courts.
For 10 year-olds and up, there will be a 9-week session instructed by Pat Mowrey on Tuesday evenings starting July 11. Lessons will be for beginner levels from 6-7 p.m. and intermediate level from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $72 for members and $122 for potential members.
A minimum number of students is required. Registration is open now and up to the first night of lessons, if space available.
Any questions, please call the YMCA at 375-9622.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League had a scramble/shamble last week with the foursome of Alan Groves, Butch Martell, Don Guthridge and Rich Stewart taking top honors with a 204.
Second went to the team of Bert Schenk, Dan Canton, Bill Hicks and Bob Smiley with a 212. Rounding out the podium was the foursome of Jim Gresock, Chris Danch, Jeff Emerick and Michael Robinson with a 217.
Rich Stewart had the longest putt on No. 2, Ed Wojick had the closest second shot on No. 12 and Guthridge was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a shamble last week at the Gold Course as the team of Vicki Struble, Sue Tench, Peg Akers and Nancy Kirkland won with a score of 113.
Just one shot back was the runner-up team of Anita Todd, Marian Gray, CArol Korthaus and Linda Paul.
Mary Reuscher, Mary Reed, Deb Mohney and Kathy Caracci were third with a 117 while fourth went to the foursome of Sue Vokes, Nancy Danneker, Helen Garner and Bridget Brown — they also had a 117.
Struble birdied No. 8 while Dot Hedglin and Kirkland chipped in on holes No. 5 and No. 4, respectively.
q q q
ST. MARYS — The “Golf Nuts” league played at Bavarian Hills Golf Course last week with the threesome of Les Schlosser, Joe Michalski and Tom Murray winning with a score of 276.
Emory Keith, Art Faccone and Steve Howard were second with a 285 while the team of Frank Foulkrod, Ed Pasi and Gary Bisson was third — also with a 285.
Schlosser had the low gross of the day with a 76.
Quota points went to Schlosser (46), Faccone (42), Foulkrod (41) and Bob Radeker (40).
The group will play at the Foxburg Country Club this week.