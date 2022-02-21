Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There were two perfect games among this week’s edition of the honor roll.
Ryan Mitskavich and Nick Kuntz each rolled a 300 in league play.
Mitskavich accomplished the feat in the Town & Country league and also made it with an 803 series.
Kuntz rolled his 300 in the Gold League and had a 756 series.
The Town & Country league also had Casey Wolfe bowl a 772 series while the Gold League had Don Bedford roll a single game 286.
In the Owens Brockway league, Scott Mowrey had a high game of 290.
The DuBois Juniors league had Melia Mitskavich and Amanda Decker make it for both series and high games. Decker had a high game of 276 while Mitskavich had a 269. For a series, Mitskavich rolled a 730 while Decker had a 701.