Lady Raiders top Bradford
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville girls basketball team got a huge night from junior Eden Wonderling Thursday as it upended visiting Bradford, 51-35, to complete a season sweep of the Lady Owls.
Wonderling exploded for 25 points, scoring 12 in the first half and 13 after the break to help engineer the win. The Lady Raiders, who led 27-20 at the half, used a big 14-4 third quarter to break open the game and create some breathing room.
Kerstyn Davie added 12 points for Brookville, while Kalie Dixon (140 and Alanna Benson (10) hit double figures for the Lady Owls.
The Lady Raiders won 48-42 at Bradford on Jan. 13.
Brookville (5-15) travels to Kane on Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE 51, BRADFORD 35
Score by Quarters
Bradford 12 8 4 11 — 35
Brookville 14 13 14 10 — 51
Bradford—35
Alanna Benson 3 3-9 10, Carli Persichini 1 1-2 3, Kalie Dixon 6 0-1 14, Mackenzie Taylor 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Johnson 1 0-2 2, Mallory Craig 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-14 35.
Brookville—51
Reggan Olson 1 2-2 4, Kerstyn Davie 5 2-2 12, Bentley Hughey 0 1-2 1, Eden Wonderling 8 5-7 25, Samantha Whitling 2 0-0 5, Mara Bowser 1 0-0 2, Hanna Geer 1 0-3 2, Kaida Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-16 51.
Three-pointers: Bradford 3 (Benson, Dixon 2), Brookville 5 (
Bowling Honor Roll
DUBOIS — Some big scores, including a perfect game and near perfect game, were once again posted on the lanes in the the past week.
In Division A of the Sportsmans League, Shane Frantz had a 279 game as part of a 764 series, while Rich Pothoven recorded a 297 game. In Division B of the league, Brandon Orisich rolled a 300 game, with Ryan Mitskavich posted a 751 series that featured a 280 game. Mike Hayward also had a 278 game.
Over in Division B of the Litts Club, Rick Cooper just missed a perfect game and had to settle for a 299 as part of a 772 series, while Danny Henry had a 276 game.
Tracy Shenkle ecorded a 246 game in the Cloverleaf, while in the Fat Kids Sports Bar Tuesday League, Cam Tilson and Andy Werner rolled games of 278 and 277, respectively.