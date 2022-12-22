ECC defeats DuBois
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders (6-1) basketball team handed the DuBois Lady Beavers its first loss of the season on Thursday evening with a 39-27 home win.
Elk County Catholic (6-1) outscored DuBois 12-2 in the first quarter and 26-8 in the first half en route to the victory.
Lady Crusader Lucy Klawuhn had a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers. Teammate Sami Straub chipped in with six points while Tori Newton had five.
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer led the Lady Beavers with 11 points, including three three-pointers.
Elk County Catholic also won the junior varsity game, 39-16. Payton Newton led ECC with 12 points while Lena Polaski had 10.
Avery Fontaine had eight of the 16 DuBois JV points.
DuBois (5-1) is back in action on Wednesday at the Brookville Holiday Tournament as they play Brookville at 5 p.m.
Elk County Catholic plays again Thursday at the Elk County Holiday Tournament with a schedule yet to be determined.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39,
DuBOIS 27
Score by Quarters
DuBois 2 6 6 13 — 27
ECC 12 14 8 5 — 39
DuBois—27
Kamryn Fontaine 1 1-2 3, Madison Rusnica 0 1-2 1, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 4 0-0 11, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 2, Bree Weible 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 1 0-0 3, Lynx Lander 0 2-2 2, Maddy Orzechowski 1 1-2 3, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-8 27.
Elk County Catholic—39
Sami Straub 2 1-3 6, Tori Newton 2 1-1 5, Syd Alexander 1 0-0 2, Emily Mourer 1 2-2 4, Lucy Klawuhn 8 2-2 22, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-8 39.
Three-pointers: DuBois 4 (Pfeufer 3, Werner), ECC 5 (Klawuhn 4, Straub).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Two bowlers notched perfect games to highlight this most recent edition of the honor roll.
Melia Mitskavich rolled a 300 in the DuBois Lanes Junior league as she also had a 720 series.
Scott Fisher also rolled a 300 as he did it in Fat Kids Sports Bar league play while also rolling an 800 series.
Also out of the Fat Kids league, Scot Meholick had an 802 series and a 279 high game while Jeff Colbey had a high game of 289.
Penn St. tops Quinnipiac
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett finished an assist shy of a triple-double and Penn State defeated Quinnipiac 77-68 on Thursday.
Moving the game time up by four hours because of weather didn’t affect Pickett, who is the only player in the country averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine assists in his bid for his second triple-double of the season. Pickett also had a steal and no turnovers.