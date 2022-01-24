DAMS wrestling results
The DuBois junior high wrestling travelled to Philipsburg-Osceola last Thursday night and suffered a 66-21 setback.
DuBois pins came from Antonio Giambanco, Samson Deeb, and Brandt Bash. Peyton Geer also picked up a win for the Beavers. In exhibition action, Jeff Morris notched two wins, one by fall. Chase Piniero and Owen McCleary also picked up wins.
The Beavers then competed at the Meat Grinder Tournament in Corry on Saturday, where it had a pair of placewinners. Deeb took second at 124 pounds, while Geer placed fourth at 96 pounds.
DuBois (2-2) hosts Bradford this evening at 5:30 p.m.
ECC boys defeat Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team notched a 56-22 win over Kane on Monday evening.
The Crusaders saw three players in double figures with Charlie Breindel leading the way with 16 points. Jordan Wasko had 13 while Luke Jansen had 12.
Elk County Catholic also won the junior varsity contest, 48-8.
Noah Cherry led ECC with 11 points while Will Wortman had nine.
The Crusaders (13-2) are back on the court Wednesday night as they travel to Bradford.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 56,
KANE 22
Score by Quarters
ECC 12 17 18 9 — 56
Kane 4 4 9 5 — 22
Elk County Catholic—56
Jordan Wasko 5 0-0 13, Luke Jansen 6 0-1 12, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Adam Straub 2 1-2 6, Charlie Breindel 4 6-9 16, Colby Nussbaum 1 0-0 2, Noah Cherry 1 0-0 2, James Foradora 1 0-0 3, Will Wortman 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-9 56.
Kane—22
Andy Jekelek 3 2-3 8, Jack Bell Jr. 2 1-2 5, Justin Mishic 2 0-0 4, Josh Greville 2 0-0 5, Jon Mishic 0 0-0 0, Sam Landean 0 0-0 0, Shane Ackley 0 0-0 0, Dan Paul 0 0-0 0, Dane Anderson 0 0-0 0, Caleb Waste 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-5 22.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Wasko 3, Straub, Breindel, Foradora), Kane 1 (Greville).
Lady Crusaders beat Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team picked up another win on Monday night, this time with a 40-25 victory over Kane.
With Kane up 15-14 at the half, the Lady Crusaders outscored Kane 21-6 in the third quarter en route to the victory.
Syd Alexander led the way with 13 points. Lucy Klawuhn had nine while Sami Straub and Emily Mourer added eight each. Straub also had five steals.
Elk County Catholic (11-2) is back in action Wednesday night as they host Bradford.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
KANE 25
Score by Quarters
Kane 5 10 6 4 — 25
ECC 9 5 21 5 — 40
Kane—25
Cora Jekielek 3 1-3 7, Maya Smith 1 0-0 2, Mia Anderson 2 1-2 5, Sadie Walter 1 0-0 3, Aubri Haight 1 1-3 3, Rylee Haight 1 0-0 2, Emma Danielson 0 0-0 0, Sammi Hulings 0 0-0 0, Leah Tigani 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hillman 0 0-0 0, Madi Stahli 0 0-0 0, Kayleiana Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-8 25.
Elk County Catholic—40
Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 9, Sami Straub 3 2-4 8, Syd Alexander 4 2-4 13, Tori Newton 2 0-4 4, Emily Mourer 4 0-0 8, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-12 40.
Three-pointers: Kane 1 (Walter), ECC 4 (Klawuhn 3, Alexander).