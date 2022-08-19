Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a scramble this week with the top three teams each shooting a 65.
But when it came down to tiebreakers, the trio of Alan Groves, Wayne London and Dave Nulf took top honors.
Finishing second was the team of Bert Schenk, Bill Hicks, Jeff Emerick and Michael Robinson. Third place went to Tim Pleacher, Don Guthridge, Doug Powell and Bob Smiley.
Groves was closest to the pin on No. 3, London had the closest second shot on No. 8 and Emerick drained the longest putt on No. 13.
q q q
KOSSUTH — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Hi-Level Golf Course on Wednesday.
The team of Fran Inzana, Tom Mortimer and Charlie Muth took the win with a score of 250.
Second went to Georgie Heitzenrater, Tom Haag and Joe Michalski as they were 10 shots back. The team of Emory Keith, Frank Foulkrod and Steve Howard rounded out the podium with a 268.
Low gross of the day went to Gary Starr’s 75.
Quota points were Mortimer 51, Michalski and Starr’s 46 and Muth and Dave Heltman’s 45.
Next week the league will play at Emporium Country Club.