DCS girls pick up wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team picked up wins on Thursday and Friday evenings.
The Lady Eagles beat Greater Commission 30-21 on Thursday and Centre County Christian Academy 31-15 on Friday night.
Rorrie Maynard scored 13 of the 30 points for DCS Thursday evening while Lily Shenkle added seven.
Friday’s contest saw Ella Shenkle lead the way with eight points as the Lady Eagles had eight different players score buckets.
DuBois Christian School goes to 3-0 on the season and is back in action Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when they host Blair County Christian Schools.
Beavers notch wins
KNOX — The DuBois Beavers varsity boys basketball team picked up victories at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Friday night saw the Beavers take a 51-36 win over Clarion. In that game, Chooch Husted led the team with 15 points as Joey Foradora added 11.
Saturday saw a decisive 44-12 Beavers win over Keystone.
Husted and Foradora led the team with 13 points each.
DuBois is back in action Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. as they host Central Mountain.
DCC girls win tourney
KARNS CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team won the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament held Friday and Saturday.
Friday evening saw the Lady Cardinals start off its season with a 47-12 win over A-C Valley. Faith Jacob had 24 points for the Lady Cardinals.
On Saturday, DCC won 50-29 over Wilmington. In the title game, Kayley Risser led the way with 21 points as Jacob added 13.
The Lady Beavers are back in action Wednesday as they travel to Brockway for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
St. Marys splits at tourney
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team split its contests on Friday and Saturday at the Johnsonburg Tip-Off Tournament.
Friday night saw the Lady Dutch beat Johnsonburg 45-25. In that game Jayssa Snelick led St. Marys with 14 points while Maura Caskey added 12.
St. Marys would then fall to Ridgway 32-29 in overtime on Saturday.
Jenna Kasmierski and Carli Thomas led the Lady Elkers with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The duo of Caskey and Snelick led St. Marys with nine points each.