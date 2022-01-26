ECC boys beat Bradford
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team notched a 49-36 win over Bradford on Wednesday night.
Luke Jansen led the Crusaders with 19 points on the night while Adam Straub added 11 and Charlie Breindel had eight.
The Crusaders also won the junior varsity matchup, 39-29. In that contest, Ryan Shaffer led the way with 17 points. Will Wortman added 11.
Elk County Catholic (14-2) is back in action Friday as they host Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49, BRADFORD 36
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 10 12 17 — 49
Bradford 9 7 7 13 — 36
Elk County Catholic—49
Jordan Wasko 1 4-4 7, Luke Jansen 7 5-6 19, Michael Jacobs 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 5 0-0 11, Charlie Breindel 2 3-4 8, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-0 4, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-14 49.
Bradford—36
Jake Frantz 7 0-0 15, Ryan Ward 0 0-0 0, Jerid Wilmath 1 0-0 3, Dalton Dixon 1 0-0 3, Cam Austin 6 3-4 15, Lucas Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chase Wineburg 0 0-0 0, Nate Gleason 0 0-0 0, Nolan Rocko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-4 36.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Wasko, Straub, Breindel),
Dutch fall to Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS — The St. Marys Dutchmen basketball team dropped a 48-36 contest to Penns Valley on Wednesday night.
Quin Gavazzi came off the bench for St. Marys to lead the team with 13 points. Zack Thorwart chipped in with nine points.
St. Marys (2-10) is back in action Friday as they travel to Brookville.
PENNS VALLEY 48, ST. MARYS 36
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 4 12 5 15 — 36
Penns Valley 16 17 16 5 — 48
St. Marys—36
Tanner Fox 2 0-0 5, Tyler Mitchell 0 2-4 2, Hunter Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Ryan Bille 0 0-0 0, Zack Thorwart 3 0-0 9, Anthony Nedinski 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 5 0-0 13, Charlie Coudriet 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-6 36.
Penns Valley—48
McClain Wilsham 6 0-0 16, Aidan Colver 1 3-4 6, Kyle Niewinski 1 1-2 3, Logan Crater 3 0-0 9, Zack Braucht 4 1-2 10, Jackson Romig 2 0-0 4, Colin Niewinski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-8 48.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 7 (Gavazzi 3, Thorwart 3, Fox), Penns Valley 9 (Wilsham 4, Crater 3, Culver, Braucht).
ECC girls beat Bradford
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team moved to 13-2 on the season Wednesday night with a 44-23 win over Bradford.
Syd Alexander led the Lady Crusaders with 21 points.
Elk County Catholic is back on the court Friday as they travel to Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 44,
BRADFORD 23
Score by Quarters
Bradford 3 8 8 4 — 23
ECC 14 10 20 0 — 44
Bradford—23
Benson 1 1-2 3, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Close 0 0-0 0, Dixon 4 4-6 12, Schleiber 1 0-0 2, Stiles 1 0-0 2, Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Persichinni 0 2-4 2. Totals: 8 7-12 23.
Elk County Catholic—44
Lucy Klawuhn 2 2-3 7, Abby Hasselman 1 0-0 2, Syd Alexander 8 1-1 21, Tori Newton 3 0-0 6, Emily Mourer 1 0-1 2, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0, Sami Straub 2 0-0 6, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-5 44.
Three-pointers: Bradford 0, ECC 7 (Alexander 4, Straub 2, Klawuhn).
DCS girls defeat Centre Co.
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team got back on the winning track Tuesday evening with a 34-20 win over Centre County Christian Academy.
Ella Shenkle led the Lady Eagles with 12 points as Rorrie Maynard chipped in with nine of her own.
The Lady Eagles (10-2) play again tonight as they travel to Christian Life Academy.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 34,
CENTRE CO. CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 20
Score by Quarters
CCCA 2 3 5 10 — 20
DCS 10 8 8 8 — 34
Centre Co. Christian Academy—20
Kaylee Bennett 3 1-2 7, Liadin Walker 0 0-0 0, Emilie Gore 3 1-2 7, Teaghan Bair 2 0-0 4, Eliana Bair 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 2-4 20.
DuBois Christian School—34
Emily Deitch 1 1-2 3, Rorrie Maynard 4 0-0 9, Fiona Ross 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 1 0-0 2, Regan George 1 0-0 2, Dessie Preston 1 0-0 2, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 6 0-0 12. Totals: 16 1-2 34.
Three-pointers: CCCA 0, DCS 1 (Maynard).