Brockway spikers win
EMPORIUM — The Brockway volleyball team played its second five-set match in three days Thursday night, this time pulling out a hard-fought win at Cameron County, 13-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10, 15-13.
Kalina Powell led the way for the Lady Rovers with eight kills, five aces and 15 digs, while Stephanie Stage had six kills, five digs and two blocks.
Teyha Shaw added three kills and three blocks, while setter Savannah Ross recorded 27 assists. Samantha Barber posted six digs.
Brockway (1-1) if off until Tuesday when it hosts DuBois Central Catholic.
DCC falls at Kane
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team lost in straight set at Kane, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12, Thursday night.
Lydia Morgan led the Lady Cardinals with five kills, while Emma Elensky had four.
C-L Boys top Brockway
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone boys soccer team upended visiting Brockway, 4-2, Thursday.
Brockway got goals from Bradey Hughes and Johnny Knox, while Vinny Cavalline had two assists.
The Rovers (1-1) are back in action Wednesday at Keystone.
Lady Dutch beat Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks soccer team opened up its season Thursday with a 3-1 loss to St. Marys
St. Marys outshot Punxsy 21-12 with Punxsy coach Lisa McMeekin stating the majority of Lady Chucks shots came from freshman Chloe Silverstein.
“Junior Abby Zanaglio scored our one and only goal of the game in the first half, off of an assist by freshman Ava Roken,” McMeekin said.
Punxsy goalie Abby McAdoo had 18 saves in the contest.
“While our sophomore goalie Abby McAdoo let three goals through, she learned from each one — never making the same mistake twice,” McMeekin said.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday as they travel to DuBois while Punxsy gets a week off, playing on Thursday at Elk County Catholic.
ECC defeats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders opened its season at home Thursday with a win against crosstown rival St. Marys, winning in three sets, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17.
Tori Newton led the way with 14 kills, followed by Madison Marzullo with nice, Reagan Bauer with six and Maddie Bierley with four.
“Kiri Emmert had 32 assists and Gabby Weisner and Tessa Fledderman did a great job in the back row for us,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “I am really happy with the way we played tonight. I thought our team did a great job passing and communicating on defense which allowed Emmert to get good balls to our hitters. As a team we only had seven hitting errors in three sets.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday at the Elk County Tournament at ECC.
Lady Raiders beat Bradford
BROOKVILLE — Rallying from a 24-20 deficit in the first set and 18-13 in the fourth set, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team topped visiting Bradford in four sets, 26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, Thursday night.
Eden Wonderling and Julie Monnoyer finished with 14 and 11 kills respectively while Reggan Olson ran the offense from the setter spot along with adding three kills and 15 service points as did Cadence Suhan from the service line.
Emma Tyger led Bradford (0-3) with eight kills while Kalie Dixon and Lydia Sarnoski each finished with four kills.
Brookville (2-1) visits Punxsutawney next Thursday.