Dutchmen top Elkers
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team continued its strong run to open the season with a 210-223 victory against the visiting Ridgway Elkers Thursday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
St. Marys’ Anthony Nedzinski fired a 2-over 37 on the front nine to capture medalist honors, with Ridgway’s Kole Asti finishing right behind him with a 38.
Ethan Schlimm shot a 41 for the Dutchmen, while Alex Clark (43), Vince Azzato (43) and Vinnie Lenze (46) closed out the team’s scoring. Louie Nedzinski and Brody Stauffer also shot 46s for St. Marys.
“This was one of our most consistent rounds as a team. Our No. 5-8 golfers really came through today,” said St. Marys coach Bob Bauer. “We only have one match next week, so that will give us time to work on our iron play and approach shots.”
Logan Jordan had a 45 for the Ellkers, with Wyatt Shaffer and Evan Gustafson each carding 46s. Alec DeVallance shot a 48 to round out the Elkers’ scoring.
The Dutchmen are back in action at home Monday against Bradford, while Ridgway plays at Kane Tuesday.
ST. MARYS—210
Vinnie Lenze 46, Anthony Nedzinski 37, Ethan Schlimm 41, Alex Clark 43, Vince Azzato. Others: Louie Nedzinski 46, Patrick Blessel 57, Brody Stauffer 46.
RIDGWAY—223
Kole Asti 38, Logan Jordan 45, Wyatt Shaffer 46, Evan Gustafson 46, Alec DeVallance 48. Others: Brent DeFranco 52, Ethan Streich 58, Kaiden Dankas 53.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Cork Egolf and Jim McAfoos came in first place on Wednesday at the Kenterra Golf Course Open League, scoring a 71.
Teresa Kennis and Julia Kennis tied for second with Dan Stamler and Craig Bukousky with a 73.
For skill prizes, McAfoos was closest to the pin on No. 14 and he also had the fewest putts with 12. Bob Muth had the closest second shot on No. 15.
Greg Kennis Jr. had the low gross score of the day with a 37 while McAfoos and Julia Kennis tied for lowest net with a 35.
q q q
EMPORIUM — The “Golf Nuts” league played at the Emporium Country Club on Wednesday as the team of Emory Keith, Dave Beane and Mike Ross won with a total of 288.
In second was the trio of Don Woods, Tom Mortimer and Dennis Jones — they carded a 290.
Les Schlosser, John Kruse and Steve Howard rounded out the podium in third with a 291.
Low gross of the day went to Keith and Fran Inzana with an 88.
Quota points went to Bob Radaker 39, Dave Heltman 39, Kruse 37 and Keith 37.
Next week the league will play at Cable Hollow in Warren.
Rams, Bengals brawl
CINCINNATI (AP) — A brawl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams put an early end to their joint practice session Thursday, with the Rams’ Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.
Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald, a defensive lineman, getting thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it.”
Things got chippy in the middle of the second day of the joint practice, when Cincinnati offensive lineman La’el Collins blocked Donald as quarterback Joe Burrow completed a long pass to Ja’Marr Chase. On the next play, Collins scuffled with linebacker Leonard Floyd, ripping off the defender’s helmet and tossing it.
Collins was involved in another scuffle before the final sideline-clearing fight.
The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game on Saturday night in Cincinnati.
In 2019, the Browns’ Myles Garrett was suspended six games for using his helmet to smash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head during a regular-season game.