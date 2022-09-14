DuBois blanks Ridgway
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team beat the Ridgway Lady Elkers, 7-0, on Wednesday night with the game being played at Johnsonburg.
Rachel Sickeri notched a hat trick as Emily Graeca added two goals and Lexi Nissel and Kamryn Fontaine added one each.
Graeca had three assists while Mariah Allen had one.
DuBois (6-2) is back on the pitch Tuesday against Elk County Catholic.
Dutchmen top Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys soccer team got back to .500 on the season with a 1-0 win against Bradford Wednesday.
Dutchmen head coach Mike Shaffer said Dawson Krug scored the lone goal of the match from a shot from outside the 18-yard box during the first half.
“The rest of the match was held scoreless as the defense and goalkeepers were able to stay solid on the attacks,” Shaffer said. “Both teams had many opportunities throughout the match. The Flying Dutchman secured the shutout utilizing Casey Young in the net in the first half and Carter Dush in the net for the second half.
St. Marys (2-2) plays at the Bucktail Tournament on Friday with a 3 p.m. matchup against Ridgway.
Lady Dutch defeat Kane
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch soccer team picked up a 6-1 win over Kane on Wednesday.
Sophie Radkowski and Rachelle Fritz had two goals each for the Lady Dutch while Gianna Surra and Jenna Mazzaferro had the other two.
Izzy Catalone had three assists while Fritz had two.
Goalkeeper Olivia Eckels made 14 saves.
St. Marys (4-2) is back in action at the Bucktail Tournament on Friday with a 5 p.m. game against Ridgway.
Lady Dutch netters win
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team beat Johnsonburg, 4-3, on Tuesday and Brockway, 6-1, on Wednesday.
The Lady Dutch took all four singles contests Tuesday while the Ramettes swept all three doubles matches.
Mya Klaiber and Maddie Wittman won at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, with 6-0, 6-0 wins over Kendal Mehalko and Mariah Kennedy.
Roan Lion and June Chen won their singles at No. 2 and No. 3 with 6-0, 6-1 victories over Maria Catalano and Aliza Jackson.
For doubles, Mehalko and Catalano beat Tralynn Ginther and Maleya Caskey, 8-1 at No. 1. Jackson and Katelyn Love then beat Kenzey Nesbitt and Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-4, at No. 2 while Kendra Freeman and Ruby Miller beat Danilynn Geitner and Isolde Collins in an hard-fought 9-7 contest.
On Wednesday, St. Marys took all four singles matchups against Brockway and two of three doubles.
Klaiber beat Taylor Rhed, 5-7, 6-4 (10-3) at No. 1 while Chen defeated Leah Trunzo, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Wittman beat Emma Miller, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 while Ginther won 6-0, 6-0 over Kassi Tucker at No. 4.
For doubles, Brockway’s lone victory came as Rhed and Miller beat Chen and Wittman, 8-3. The Lady Dutch then got the next two as Ginther and Caskey beat Trunzo and Tucker, 8-2, and Geitner and Farabaugh beat Hallie Welsh and Rania Kahle, 8-4.
All three teams are back in action today as St. Marys travels to DuBois, Johnsonburg hosts Bradford and Brockway plays at Clearfield — all of which have 3:30 p.m. start times.
ST. MARYS 4,
JOHNSONBURG 3
Singles
1. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Roan Lion (SM) def. Maria Catalano, 6-0, 6-1.
3. June Chen (SM) def. Aliza Jackson, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Maddie Wittman (SM) def. Mariah Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Catalano (J) def. Tralynn Ginther/Maleya Caskey, 8-1.
2. Jackson/Katelyn Love (J) def. Kenzey Nesbitt/Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-4.
3. Kendra Freeman/Ruby Miller (J) def. Danilynn Geitner/Isolde Collins, 9-7.
ST. MARYS 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Taylor Rhed, 5-7, 6-4 (10-3).
2. June Chen (SM) def. Leah Trunzo, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Emma Miller, 6-4, 7-5.
4. Tralynn Ginther (SM) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Rhed/Miller (B) def. Chen/Wittman, 8-3.
2. Ginther/Maleya Caskey (SM) def. Trunzo/Tucker, 8-2.
3. Danilynn Geitner/Isabelle Farabaugh (SM) def. Hallie Welsh/Rania Kahle, 8-4.