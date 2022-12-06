St. Marys downs Brockway
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys basketball team started its season with a 78-40 win over Brockway on Tuesday night.
Dutchmen Quin Gavazzi had a game-high 30 points — including eight three-pointers. Teammates Zach Thorwart and Anthony Nedzinski were also in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Brockway’s Aiden Grieneisen led his team with 15 points while Alex Carlson had 13.
St. Marys (1-0) is back in action Friday as they host Ridgway while Brockway (0-3) hosts Kane on Dec. 14.
ST. MARYS 78,
BROCKWAY 40
Score by Quarters
Brockway 7 21 12 7 — 40
St. Marys 16 20 22 20 — 78
Brockway—40
Alex Carlson 4 4-4 13, Brady Demonte 2 0-0 4, Bradey Hughes 0 1-3 1, Reese Yahner 1 1-3 3, Aiden Grieneisen 6 3-5 15, Aiden Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-15 40.
St. Marys—78
Tanner Fox 3 3-4 9, Anthony Nedzinski 4 1-1 10, Quin Gavazzi 9 4-4 30, Zach Thorwart 5 0-1 11, Dan Schutz 0 0-2 0, Lucas Bauer 1 0-0 2, Tyler Mitchell 3 4-4 10, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Ben Paul 3 0-1 6, Alex Mertz 0 0-0 0, Angelo Catalone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 12-17 78.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Carlson), St. Marys 10 (Gavazzi 8, Nedzinski, Thorwart).
ECC defeats Coudy
COUDERSPORT — It was a successful opening night for the Elk County Catholic Crusaders basketball team, as they picked up a 63-21 road win over Coudersport Tuesday evening.
Jordan Wasko led the Crusaders with 18 points as a total of nine Crusaders scored points — with Michael Jacobs scoring eight and Lance O’Neill and Wil Wortman notching seven each.
Elk County Catholic also won the junior varsity contest, 49-36, as Frankie Smith and Charlie Geci had 11 points each to lead ECC while Marcus Muccio had 10.
The Crusaders (1-0) host Kane on Friday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 63,
COUDERSPORT 21
Score by Quarters
ECC 12 18 16 17 — 63
Coudy 3 5 2 11 — 21
Elk County Catholic—63
Jordan Wasko 8 0-0 18, Lance O’Neill 2 2-2 7, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Colby Nussbaum 3 2-3 8, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, Noah Cherry 2 0-0 4, Bobby Urmann 2 0-0 5, Timmy Brannock 2 0-0 4, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 0-0 0, Will Wortman 3 1-2 7, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-7 63.
Coudersport—21
Mason Roessner 1 0-0 2, Micah Baston 2 0-0 5, LT Myers 0 0-0 0, Andy Chen 0 0-0 0, Rielly Streich 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Skillman 0 0-0 0, James Culvey 1 1-2 3, Drew Vanwhy 1 0-0 2, Kevin Sherry 1 0-1 2, LJ Titus III 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-6 21.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Wasko 2, Urmann, O’Neill), Coudy 2 (Baston, Streich).
DuBois falls to Wildcats
MILL HALL — The DuBois Beavers’ boys basketball team fell to Central Mountain on Tuesday evening, 69-47.
Tyson Kennis led the Beavers with 25 points on the night, making 12 of the team’s 19 field goals. Cam Thompson chipped in with six while Maddox Bennett and Rudy Williams had five.
DuBois (1-2) travels to Johnsonburg on Friday.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 69,
DuBOIS 47
Score by Quarters
DuBois 16 10 13 8 — 47
Central Mtn. 18 17 16 18 — 69
DuBois—47
Cam Thompson 2 1-1 6, Maddox Bennett 1 2-2 5, Ben Hickman 0 1-1 1, Rudy Williams 2 0-0 5, Tyson Kennis 12 1-2 25, Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Noah Farrell 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Aiden West 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Hanzely 0 0-2 0, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-8 47.
Central Mountain—69
Jack Hanna 7 0-2 15, Essex Taylor 4 1-1 10, Hunter Hoy 2 0-0 5, Hayden Pardoe 9 3-7 23, Levi Schlesinger 5 3-3 13, Jeremy Reese 0 0-0 0, Brady Myers 0 0-0 0, Dom Longworth 0 0-0 0, Xavier Persan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 7-13 69.
Three-pointers: DuBois 4 (Bennett, Gudalis, Thompson, Williams), Central Mountain 5 (Pardoe 2, Hoy, Taylor, Persan).