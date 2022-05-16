Area golf results
DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake Womens Golf Association opened play on May 5 with a Scramble (ABCD) at the Gold Course.
The quartet of Karen DeLoia, Nancy Danneker, Susan Hartman and Bridget Brown captured first place with a 77, while second went to the team of Vick Struble, Sue Tench, Linda Paul and Barb Hanak with an 82. Third went to Sue Vokes, Anita Todd, Sharon Hay and Kathy Caracci with an 84.
Struble made a birdie on No. 13, while Danneker had a chip-in on No. 2.
q q q
CLARION — The “Golf Nuts” opened their season last Wednesday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course, and the team of Gary Starr, Tom Murray and Dave Heltman took home first place with a 277.
Don Woods, Tom Maloney and Art Faccone came in second with a 287, while third went to Emory Keith, Joe Michalski and Tom Haag (295).
Starr took low gross honors for the day coming in with an 85, while Doug Delp took Odd Man Out honors.
Quota Points were Bob Radeker 40, Murray 38, Heltman 37, Starr 36.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a scramble on May 5 and a shamble on May 12.
On May 5, the team of Ray Wyant, Tom Herzing, Don Guthridge and Joe Ruscitti took top honors, shooting a 190. Second place was the trio of Bert Schenk, Wayne London and John Showers with a 196 while the foursome of Bob Scott, Jeff Norris, Bob Fornauf and John Averill shot a 198 for third.
Skill prizes for the scramble went to Fornauf for longest putt on No. 5, Showers for closest third shot on No. 13 and Alan Groves for closest second shot on No. 16.
For the shamble on May 12, Groves, Guthridge and Joe Geppart took the win with a 121. Schenk, Jerry Sanko, Jeff Emerick and Joe Ruscitti took second with a 122 while the trio of Scott, Gary Snyder and Bob Smiley came in third with a 124.
For skill prize winners from the shamble, Sanko swept the board on all three. That included longest putt on No. 4, closest to the pin on No. 9 and closest second shot on No. 12.