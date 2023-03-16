Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There was only one honoree of the six leagues that reported play in today’s edition.
Melia Mitskavich was the sole honoree as she rolled a 720 series with a high game of 248 in the DuBois Juniors league.

