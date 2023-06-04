Wesley notches hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Mark Wesley notched a hole-in-one while golfing at the Treasure Lake Silver Course on Tuesday.
Wesley accomplished the feat on hole No. 8 — using a pitching wedge.
Witnesses were Jeff Vizza, Jamie Vizza and Jackie Wesley.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a Stableford golf outing on Thursday.
Karen Deloia took top honors with a 43. Vicki Struble was runner-up with a 37 while Mary Reed and Mary Ann Piccirillo tied for third with a 35.
Deloia birdied No. 7 and No. 10 and Sue Tench birdied No. 8. Chip-ins went to Deloia on No. 7, Peg Akers on No. 18, Tench on No. 8 and Piccirillo on No. 9.
DuBOIS — The “Golf Nuts” played at the DuBois Country Club last week with the team of Emory Keith, Charlie Muth and Cluey Sandy taking the win with a score of 287.
A two-way tie for second took place just one shot back with the team of Bob Radeker, Tom Haag and Art Faccone and the trio of Frank Foulkrod, Dave Beane and Tom Maloney.
Low gross of the day went to Don Woods with an 88. Quota points went to Woods 38, Beane 37, Maloney 37 and Les Schlosser 37.
The group plays this week at Cable Hollow.