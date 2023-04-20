Crusaders fall to Wolves
KANE — A tough season for the Elk County Catholic baseball team continued Thursday as the Crusaders dropped a 4-1 contest at Kane to fall to 2-7.
Throwing strikes proved to be an issue for the Crusaders, as they walked 10 Wolves in the matchup. Despite that, Kane still only won the game by three runs as ECC forced the hosts to strand 13 runners on base. Elk County left seven on itself, as the Crusaders also struggled to come up with a key hit.
Elk County jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Colby Nussbaum off with a single later scored when Frankie Smith reached on an error.
However, Kane countered with two run in the bottom of the third against ECC starter Isaac Dellaquila, then plated two big insurance runs in the sixth.
Nussbaum and Charlie Geci each had two hits for the Crusaders.
Elk County is back in action tonight against DuBois Central Catholic in a game being played at Stern Family Field at 7:30 p.m.
KANE 4, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Innings
ECC 010 000 0 — 1
Kane 002 002 x — 4
ECC—1
Charlie Geci c-lf 4020, Wil Wortman lf-3b 4010, David Anderson 2b-p-2b 1000, Colby Nussbaum 1b 3120, Joe Tettis 3b-p-3b 3010, Frankie Smith cf 3011, Isaac Dellaquila p-c 2000, Kevin Millet dh 2000, Patrick Forester ph 1000, Lance O’Neill ss 3000. Totals: 26-1-7-1.
Kane—4
Anderson 3b 1001, Zook cf 4000, Ely c 4110, Burrs 1b 4110, Everett 2b 1100, Darr ss 3111, Wensel p-rf 3001, Smith dh 2010, Heasley ph 0000, Chamberlin p 0000. Totals: 25-4-6-4.
Errors: ECC 1, Kane 2. LOB: ECC 7, Kane 13. 2B: MIller. SB: Zook, Darr. CS: D. Anderson (by Ely), Smith (by Ely).
Pitching
ECC: Isaac Dellaquila-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 3 SO; Joe Tettis-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO; David Anderson-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Wil Wortman-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kane: Wensel-6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Chamberlain-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wensel. Losing pitcher: Dellaquila. Save: Chamberlin.
Area golf results
BROCKWAY — The “Golf Nuts” played at Brockway Golf Course on Wednesday with the quartet of Les Schlosser, Art Faccone, Gary Bisson and Don Woods taking top honors with a 393.
Second place went to the team of Tom Mortimer, Frank Foulkrod, Cluey Sandy and George Heitzenrater with a 406.
Schlosser had the low gross of the day with an 85. Quota Points were Schlosser 42, Fran Inzana 34, and Bisson 33.