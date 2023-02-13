Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A perfect game highlights this edition of the honor roll with seven total honorees.
Alex Labue rolled a 300 in Owens Brockway league play. Joining Labue on single game highs in league play included Scott Mowrey with a 289 and Roger Manning Jr. and Scot Meholick with 278s each.
Melia Mitskavich made honors with the DuBois Juniors as she had a high game of 279 and a series of 714.
In the Sportsmans league in Division B play, Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 750 series that had a high game of 290.
Rounding out the honorees was Cam Tilson Jr. — who rolled a 752 series in Gold league play.