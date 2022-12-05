ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring attack to open the season with a lopsided 52-18 victory against visiting Union Monday night.
Elk County held the Damsels to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, including just five points in the first half as the Lady Crusaders took a 25-5 lead to the break.
Elk County then broke the game wide open with a 20-6 third quarter to put the mercy rule into play.
Lady Crusader Sydney Alexander scored a game-high 17 points, while teammate Lucy Klawuhn joined her in double figures with 10. Emily Mourer added nine points, and Tori Newton chipped in six.
Hailey Theuret paced Union with 12 points.
Elk County is back in action Wednesday at home against Coudersport.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
UNION 18
Score by Quarters
Union 2 3 6 7 — 18
ECC 12 13 20 7 — 52
Union—18
Ava Strauser 2 0-0 4, Hailey Theuret 4 4-5 12, Gracie Gallagher 0 0-2 0, Katie Gezik 0 0-0 0, Harleigh Strauser 0 0-0 0, Grace Kindel 0 0-0 0, Rebekah Horner 1 0-0 2, Emma Weaver 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-7 18.
Elk County Catholic—52
Sami Straub 2 0-0 4, Tori Newton 2 2-4 6, Sydney Alexander 5 6-7 17, Emily Mourer 4 1-2 9, Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-0 10, Gracee Breindel 1 0-0 2, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Kiri Emmert 2 0-0 4, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-13 52.
THree-pointers: Union 0, ECC 3 (Alexander, Klawuhn 2).