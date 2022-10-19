Punxsy downs North Clarion
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a sweep of North Clarion, 25-21, 25-12, 25-21.
Punxsy’s Samantha Griebel had 15 kills, seven digs and two aces, Danielle Griebel had 29 set assists, five digs and four aces, Ciara Toven had nine kills and two aces, Sydney Hoffman had six digs and two aces, Lexi Poole had eight digs and an ace, Kylie Diem had two aces and three kills, Zoey Hoover had three kills and Kinsee Barnett had one kill and two blocks.
The Lady Chucks finished the regular season with a 10-8 mark as they now await District 9 Class AA playoffs next week.