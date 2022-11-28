Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — It was a big week for honorees as a total of nine bowlers made this most recent edition of the honor roll.
Three of those bowlers came from the Fat Kid’s league — all notching single game highs. Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 280 while Scot Meholick had a 278 and Tyler McIntosh bowled a 270.
A slew of bowlers made the honor roll via single game efforts. Jeff Sedor had a 279 in Litts Club Division A league play while Shawn Gregory bowled a 270 in the Town & Country league.
In the DuBois Juniors league, Melia Mitskavich rolled a single game of 237 while Gary Knight notched a 274 in the Gold league.
In the Sportsmans league, Jackie Mitskavich had a single game of 260 while Derek Marshall had the best series of all reported leagues with a 759.
Auburn to hire Freeze
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that Freeze has signed a memorandum of understanding with the school. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because final details of the contract were still being worked out and approved.
Sports Illustrated was first to report that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze.
Freeze went 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.
Freeze took over at Liberty in December 2018 and the Flames became the second program to win a bowl game during each of its first three seasons in FBS.
His 2020 team finished 10-1 and ranked No. 17. Liberty (8-4) was upset by New Mexico State 49-14 on Saturday in its regular-season finale, losing three straight after knocking off Arkansas.
Freeze is 68-44 in 11 seasons as a head coach.